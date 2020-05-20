The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Programming Changes In Response To the Health Crisis

The Winter Park Playhouse announced adjustments to their programming schedule in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Putting safety first and foremost, The Playhouse has decided to push back the start date of their new 2020-2021 Mainstage Series to October 1, 2020 and rearrange additional programming.

The following changes have been made to The Winter Park Playhouse schedule:

The 4th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals:

Originally slated for this June, the festival will now move to next year - June 22-27, 2021. All of the six new musical works that were selected to be in this year's Festival will be featured next year as originally planned.

Pump Boys and Dinettes: The theatre's final musical of the current Series has been cancelled. The Playhouse hopes to produce this show in the 2021-2022 Series.

Mainstage 2020-2021 Series of Professional Musicals:

Book of Merman: This new musical direct from a successful Off-Broadway run, will be pushed back two weeks and be the opening production of the 2020-2021 Series. It will be the Southeastern regional premiere and will now run October 1 -October 25, 2020.

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash: Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical! From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack Style, this show is complete with 40 popular hits sure to please all!

November 12 - December 10, 2020.

A Grand Night for Singing: This Broadway musical featuring the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein, originally scheduled to open the 2020-2021 Series this August, has been moved to take the place of Five Guys Named Moe and will now run January 22 - February 20, 2021.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women: This high-energy, joyful Off-Broadway musical is an entertaining, exuberant and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th Century. March 19 - April 24, 2021

Five Course Love: Set in five different restaurants, three actors portray fifteen characters on the hunt for one true love in this hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy! May 14 - June 13, 2021

Crazy For Gershwin : Take a stroll down memory lane as we pay tribute to two of America's most well-loved composers of all time, George and Ira Gershwin! This high energy song and tap dance celebration will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart. July 30 - August 22, 2021

Spotlight Cabaret Series:

Kevin Kelly will be moved to October 21-22, 2020

Noel Marie Matson will be moved to April 21-22, 2021

Dustin and Courtney Cunningham will be moved to a future date TBD.

The Winter Park Playhouse continues to make providing a safe, clean theatre as our priority and will implement even stricter guidelines upon reopening to ensure all high touch areas and theatre seats are sanitized before each performance. More information will be found on the theatre website as we approach the theatre's reopening in the Fall.

Changes to the event/production schedule will be listed on the theatre website winterparkplayhouse.org. Ticket holders for Pump Boys and Dinettes are being asked to donate their tickets as a tax deductible contribution to the non-profit in light of the economic hardship The Playhouse faces. They can also receive a credit or refund.

Patience is requested as Box Office staff is working remotely in keeping with social distancing requirements and the theatre itself will remained closed until further notice. Patrons can email the theatre at mail@winterparkplayhouse.org or call the remote box office at 407-645-0145.

