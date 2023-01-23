The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Offer Valentine's Day Craft Project For Kids Next Month

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced a special Valentine's Day project for kids at the next FREE Fun Saturday. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Saturday, February 4 - FREE Fun Saturday

To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm.

Fun activities on February 4 will include a special Valentine's Day craft project for kids under the direction of local artist/teacher Michelle Sherman, starting at 2 pm. Celebrated for her watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, portraits and commissions, Sherman's most recent watercolor series is called Windows into Boca Raton. She promises her hands-on Valentine's Day project for kids will be fun "and not too messy."

Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, FREE Fun Saturday is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.