The City of Pompano Beach Unveils New Public Artwork

The City of Pompano Beach will unveil its most recent Public Artwork, "One Fish Two Fish" created by an award-winning professional, mosaic artist Stacia Goodman who is based in Minneapolis, MN.

The completed artwork is located at The Herb Skolnick Center, a community center that hosts a variety of events and activities, including classes, programs, and meetings, and is located at 800 SW 36th Ave in Pompano Beach, FL 33069.

This playful, abstract design depicts two fishes swimming in the beautiful blue waters of the City of Pompano Beach. The artwork measures 9 feet wide by 6 feet high and is designed to represent the undulating movement of water and two of The City's namesake fish, the Florida pompano, swimming together.

Goodman specializes in site-specific, large-scale mosaic artwork installed in public spaces, including major transportation hubs, universities, medical centers, government buildings and multi-family housing throughout the U.S. Her contemporary style is known for conveying colorful, uplifting themes that “Capture the story of your space” (the motto of her public art practice) in refreshing combinations of tile, colorful glass, mirror and found objects.

Says the artist, “The mesmerizing patterns within nature and urban life fascinate me. My attempts to decipher their secrets are steeped into every aspect of my mixed-media mosaic work, from smaller 2D wall pieces and large murals, to soaring multi-story installations, both interior and exterior. Every project begins with deep investigation of physical, social, his/herstorical and community research, while advocating for diverse upfront stakeholder involvement. My materials are equally diverse: Intriguing combinations of hand-made ceramic tile, sparkling art glass, wood and, if suitable, reclaimed materials. I often include mirrors to democratize my work; I want viewers to own their visual experience by seeing themselves in the mosaic. To date, my most visible public artwork appears at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; Stanford University; Mayo Clinic; various children's hospitals; municipal buildings and more. I've also exhibited at the Minnesota Institute of Art and various galleries, including in New York.”

For more information, visit StaciaGoodmanMosaics.com.

