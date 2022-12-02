The Breakthrough Theatre Company Present JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS
A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. The play is directed by Wade Hair.
The Breakthrough Theatre Company presents the Allison Gregory comedy, "Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells".
Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. So when Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. The play is directed by Wade Hair.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.breakthroughtheatre.com or call 407-920-4034, make a reservation, and pay at the box office. The Breakthrough Theatre Company is located at 6900 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park.
Performances Friday, December 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 3 p.m., Monday, December 5, 8 p.m., Friday, December 9, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sunday, December 11, 3 p.m.Monday, December 12, 8 p.m.
More Hot Stories For You
December 1, 2022
Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater with their beloved holiday treasure Clara's Christmas Adventure, a full-length production of the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Suspend disbelief as this holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland with a snowfall on stage in this new production.
Individual Tickets For Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT On Sale This Friday!
November 29, 2022
Opera Orlando concludes its 2022-23 Opera on the MainStage series on a high note–well, nine high C's, to be exact. Sung in French with English dialogue and supertitles, Donizetti's The Daughter of the Regiment comes to Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this April with equal parts comedy and romance.
Central Florida Community Arts Presents A Trio Of Holiday Events
November 28, 2022
Central Florida Community Arts will ring in the holiday season with three exciting Christmas shows. Members from multiple CFCArts programs will bring to life different fun-filled shows throughout December, including the organization's annual extravaganza Winter Wonderland, the jazz performance A Big Band Christmas, and a youth performance of Elf the Musical.
Opera Orlando's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Opens This Week At Polk Theatre
November 28, 2022
The holidays have arrived and the troops are falling in line for the first stop on their tour of Opera Orlando's production of All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914. In just four days, this beautifully moving and critically-acclaimed work will be presented on the historic Polk Theatre stage marking Opera Orlando's first production ever presented in Lakeland.
The Ensemble Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season
November 22, 2022
The Ensemble Company, now in their fourth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will conclude its season with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’s perennial yuletide tale, A Christmas Carol.