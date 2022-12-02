The Breakthrough Theatre Company Present JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS

The Breakthrough Theatre Company presents the Allison Gregory comedy, "Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells".

Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.'s fun. So when Junie B. draws May's name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. The play is directed by Wade Hair.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.breakthroughtheatre.com or call 407-920-4034, make a reservation, and pay at the box office. The Breakthrough Theatre Company is located at 6900 Aloma Avenue in Winter Park.

Performances Friday, December 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 3 p.m., Monday, December 5, 8 p.m., Friday, December 9, 8 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sunday, December 11, 3 p.m.Monday, December 12, 8 p.m.