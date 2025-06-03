Significant Productions Names Angel Creeks as Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTIONS has revealed a pivotal leadership transition: Angel Creeks has been appointed Artistic Director, succeeding Co-Founder Whitney Morse, who will continue her involvement as a Consulting Artistic Director for both venues, while also refocusing her energy on her artistic roots-returning to the stage as a performer at The Studio Theatre, as well as regional and national stages. This change marks a new chapter for Significant Productions, reflecting its commitment to evolving while honoring its roots.

Angel Creeks, previously Associate Artistic Director, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role. Her tenure has been marked by innovative productions and a deep dedication to the company's mission. The entire team at Significant Productions extends heartfelt gratitude to Whitney Morse for her visionary leadership - she can also be seen next at The Studio Theatre in the summer production of Suite Surrender - and welcomes Angel Creeks as she takes the helm to guide the company into its next era. Angel Creeks is honored to step into the role of Artistic Director with over 30 years of experience as an actor, singer, dancer, teacher, choreographer, and director. A few credits include: Film and television (North Hollywood, Days of Our Lives, Living Single), Broadway (Fosse, Chicago the Musical), national tours and artists (Chicago the Musical, Starlight Express, Michael Jackson, Anne Reinking), regional and theme parks (Aladdin - A Musical Spectacular, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, Frozen-Live at the Hyperion, Romeo and Juliet, Hairspray, Godspell, Seussical). She is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion working with PSPI.org, CFEABlackbook.org, and Blacktheatregirlmagic.org. She has a B.A. in Performing Arts from St. Mary's College of California, and a certificate in leadership from University of Notre Dame.

is a performer, teaching artist, and Co-Founder of Significant Productions. With this transition, she will be stepping back into the spotlight this summer on The Studio Theatre's stage in Suite Surrender, and later in Season 10, reprising her critically acclaimed role as Diana in Next to Normal, who Chicago critics hailed as: "rueful but free of self-pity, funny without resorting to stereotype, and all-around engaging." In 2011, she earned her MFA in Acting from Columbia University School of The Arts, where she studied with some of the world's leading teaching artists including Kristin Linklater, Andrei Serban, Olympia Dukakis, Larry Singer and Anne Bogart. Whitney was a founding member of Prologue Theatre Company in Chicago where she served as Literary Manager and Casting Director. As a performer, her work at The Studio Theatre includes Next To Normal, Proof (Broadway World Award), Frankie and Johnny, Tell Me On A Sunday, A Doll's House, 9 to 5, Elegies, and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, among many others. She has worked at Orlando Shakes, Orlando Family Stage, The Garden Theater, and Pennsylvania Shakes. Additional work includes an Off-Broadway production of 'Til Death with Abingdon Theater Company alongside Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli. WhitneyMorse.com

