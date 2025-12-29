Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; ANASTASIA Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Avery Higgins
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
11%
Tymisha Harris
- CABARET OF LEGENDS
- Renaissance Theatre
8%
Brianna Wunder
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
7%
Emilyann Tobias
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
7%
Daisy Josephine McCarthy
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
6%
Nat Zegree
- THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL
- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre
6%
Terry Meade
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
4%
Carmen Cartagena
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
LaChanze
- LACHANZE
- Renaissance Theatre
4%
Hannah McGinley Lemasters
- THE GOLD STANDARD
- Judson's Live
3%
Jennica McCleary
- WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON
- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts
3%
Michael Funaro
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Kevin Kelly
- I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Russell Stephens
- LEADING LADIES
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
John Cavazos
- MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Michael Trujilo
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Laura Meade
- HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Ezequiel Rivera
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tay Anderson
- GOOD & EVIL
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Jade Ganci
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Mandee Coomer
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Julie Reiber
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Jenny Dinoia
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Felicia Melcer
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adonis
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
10%
Shawn Lowe
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Ashley King
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%
Jordyn Likous
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
6%
Reese Evans
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Careagan Williams
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
Amber Nadelkov
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
4%
Chris Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Taylor Straney
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
3%
Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Tara Jeanne Vallee
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Krystina Hatcher
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jo Yadanza
- MATILDA
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%
Kim Ball
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Christopher Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Jenny Gibbens
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Carlos Garland
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Angel Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatricsv
2%
Debbie McCreight
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Whitney Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Wesley Schafer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
9%
Jordyn Linkous
- ANASTASIA
- Titusville Playhouse
9%
Sunnie Rice
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
6%
Amanda Jones
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Andrea Herrera
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
4%
Addy Thornton
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Heather Marie Clark
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
4%
Amanda Jones
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Alysha Batchelor
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
3%
Tamara Marke-Lares
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Heather Marie Clark
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Cindy Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Gail Ente
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jos N. Banks
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Yao Chen
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Gail Ente
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Stephanie Viegas
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Daisy McCarthy Tucker
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Fred Berning Jr.
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Toni Chandler
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Kimberly Patel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
1%
Kendall Rose
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Orange Rose Performances
1%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Athens Theatre
24%BOOTS
- Renaissance Theatre
18%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
18%NEWSIES
- Inspired Theater Company
15%YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
14%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
10%Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
7%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Steven J. Heron
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
5%
Steven J. Heron
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
4%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Greg Thompson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Adonis Perez
- HAIR
- The Ren
3%
Hillary Brook
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Jordyn Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Annie Curlie
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Eb Madson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Steve MacKinnon
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Sandy Cook
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Amanda Scheirer
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Hillary Brook
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Ayofemi Demps
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Frank ramirez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Amy Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Frank Ramirez
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
1%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
8%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
7%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
6%
Bethany Savarese
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Nick Bazo
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
6%
Zac Ross
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Karen J. Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%
Matthew MacDermid
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
4%
Jonathan Kenny
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street Players
4%
Michael Knight
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
4%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Lisa Davidson Hines
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings
- CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Karen Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Mike Carr
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%
Wade Hair
- SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Kate Adams Kramer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Jenny Sejansky
- TIME STANDS STILL
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Chris Patterson
- SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Rick Johnson
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%
Darlin Barry
- CASH ON DELIVERY!
- Icehouse Theatre
2%Best Ensemble ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
3%WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
3%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
2%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South playhouse
2%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
1%BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Vinnie cross
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
8%
Cameron Filepas
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
7%
Annmarie Duggan
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
Davis VanSteeg
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
4%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
George Jackson
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Nicholas Hogan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Cody Derosiers
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Bayley Steinwehr
- FOREVER PLAID
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Val Peterson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Bob Robbins
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
David Castaneda
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Thom Altman
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Crisi Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Jam Atkins
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
2%
Doug Bishop
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Bayley Steinwehr
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Bradley Cronenwett
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
Bradley Cronenwett
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Osceola Arts
2%
La Cage Aux Folles
- HOLLY WHELDON CARPENTER
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Doug Bishop
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Clay Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Nishaa Johnson
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Spencer Crosswell
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
8%
Melissa Cargile
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%
Bert Rodriguez
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Justin Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Chris Endsley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
4%
Anastasia Goebel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
4%
Angie Monahan
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
4%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
3%
Angela Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Justin Adams
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
The Sound
- A BIG BAND CONCERT
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Christopher Leavy
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Ashley Peters
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%
Chris Endsley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Angela Cotto
- WE ATE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jason Bartosic
- DADDY LONGLEGS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Philip King
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Billy B Williamson
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
1%
Ned Wilkinson
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
1%
Trey Shonkwiler
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%Best Musical ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
4%ANASTASIA
- Titusville Playhouse
4%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
1%MEAN GIRLS
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
1%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Dr Phillips Center
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
- Titusville Playhouse
24%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
14%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
7%GENXMEN
- Orlando Fringe
7%SPEAKERHEART
- Winter Park Playhouse
5%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
5%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
5%BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985
- Fringe ArtsSpace
5%THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
4%THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%GODDESS OF THE HUNT
- Lab Theater Project Inc
3%THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG
- Citrus Music
3%INK & PAINT
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%THE VOTE
- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol
3%GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%TAKING OFF
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%SPIRIT OF THE GAME
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Zee Klem
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
10%
Lohgan Talbert
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Jake Aboyoun
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
5%
Dante Payne
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Zachary Goodrich
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
3%
Corey Elliott
- TOOTSIE
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Addison Ward
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Erika Amato
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Caleb Spivey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Kellie Kudic
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Breana Mejia
- ON YOUR FEET
- Henegar Center
2%
Anastasia Remoundos
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Crosby Adams
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Ysa Boothman
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach
2%
Issac Jordan
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Samm Carroll
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
1%
Akilah Etienne
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Joanna Gill
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
1%
Ashley Ricci Garcia
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
1%
Ricardo Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Christian Gonzalez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Jesse Dean
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Greg McManus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%
Rayna Hallock
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Emma Wuitschick
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Will Friel
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
8%
Roberta Emerson
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
6%
Jess Borteleky
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%
Blake Croft
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Alexis Medina
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Sarah-Lee Dobbs
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
4%
Wilson Maddox
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Amy Armistead
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Brianna Wunder
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Bert Rodriguez
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
3%
John Anderson Jr.
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
John Walker
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST TEN MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
2%
Alex Mrazec
- KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%
Jessica Hamilton
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Mark Burdette
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Kat Legan
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Hadley Reyes
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Jeremy Wood
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Tom Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Paul Vogt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Gloria Coslow
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
CJ Sikorski
- CASH ON DELIVERY!
- Icehouse Theatre
1%Best Play PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
12%FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
9%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
8%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street players
4%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
2%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
2%SORDID LIVES
- Theater West End
2%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
1%BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985
- FringeArtSpace
1%Best Production of an Opera THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE
- Central Florida Vocal Arts
44%CENDILLON
- Opera Orlando
30%TREEMONISHA
- Opera Orlando
25%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Kaden Reynard
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Cody Tellis Rutledge
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
5%
Bert Scott
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
4%
Cody Tellis Rutledge
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
4%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
4%
Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Bonnie Sprung
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tori Oakes
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%
Nicholas Judy
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Cliff Price
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Bonnie Sprung
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Nicholas Judy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Steven Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Michael Brewer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Sonya Smith-Tembe
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Waylon Lemasters
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Osceola Arts
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Derek Matthew Wyatt
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
1%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
12%
Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
11%
Alberto Meza
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
9%
Jazmine Whipple
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
6%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Alyssa Marrero
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
6%
Ethan Ahlgren
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Lamar Hickley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
Jazmine Whipple
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Joseph
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Eric Joseph
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Eric Joseph
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Lamar Hickley
- THE FULL MONTY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Shaunessy Quinn
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Shaunessey Quinn
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Callie Wills
- A WITCH IN STARDUST
- Phoenix Tears Productions
1%
The Bikinis
- ADAM SMITH
- Winter Park Playhouse
1%
J. Adam Smith
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
1%
Wade Hair
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Dowling
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
10%
KJ Spindle
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
6%
Amy Cornwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Alex Hamilton
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Arthur Rowan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Adrienne Hebert
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Keaton Reynolds
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
Kyleigh Wilkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Ryan Blagg
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Adam DelMedico
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Mandy LeVine
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Ricky Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Lissa Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%
Terry Meade
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%
Jack Cook
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
1%
Dominique Tate
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%
Crosby Dold
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
1%
Taliyah Meyers
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Emma Licata
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Mia Hammond
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%
Will Houghton
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
1%
Annastesia Gobel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Productions
1%
Warner Zingg
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Parker Ross Williams
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
8%
Bennett Preuss
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
6%
Angela Marie Young
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
5%
Dominique Tate
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Ted Sheppe
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Alex Mrazec
- GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%
Tiffany Ortiz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Hannah Brannon
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Woodrow Helms
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Jonna Kae Volz
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Jacoline Frank
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Janik Buranosky
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Lilly Reid
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
MJ Langston
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
2%
Victoria Febo-Cruz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Cameron Sellers
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Tony Giovanni
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Mitzi Sparks
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Daniel Johansson
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Marrie Koch
- THE CRUCIBLE
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Ben Mainville
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Danny Navarro
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Naystreet Players
2%
Giovanni Gonsalves
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
14%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
14%BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)
- Ocala Civic Theatre
12%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
8%GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL
- Orlando Family Stage
8%GO DOG GO
- Orlando Family Stage
6%GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
4%SEUSSICAL
- Baystreet Players
4%THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT
- Shoestring Theatre
3%A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM
- Phoenix Tears Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
11%
Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
8%
Titusville Playhouse
8%
Ocala Civic Theatre
6%
Encore Performing Arts
5%
Dr. Phillips Center
5%
Lakeland Community Theatre
5%
Athens Theatre
4%
Daytona Playhouse
4%
Theatre South Playhouse
4%
The Breakthrough Theatre
3%
The Ensemble Company
2%
Winter Park Playhosue
2%
Orlando Shakes
2%
Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Renaissance Theatre Company
2%
Theatre West End
2%
Orlando Family Stage
2%
Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Bay Street Players
2%
The Ritz Theatre - Sanford
2%
Shoestring Theatre
2%
Orlando Fringe
1%
Osceola Arts
1%
The Bridge Theatre
1%