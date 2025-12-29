Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; ANASTASIA Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Avery Higgins - BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN - Breakthrough Theatre 11%

CABARET OF LEGENDS

8%

Tymisha Harris -- Renaissance Theatre

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

7%

Brianna Wunder -- Breakthrough Theatre

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

7%

Emilyann Tobias -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

6%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy -- Athens Theatre

THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL

6%

Nat Zegree -- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

4%

Terry Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

4%

Carmen Cartagena -- Breakthrough Theatre

LACHANZE

4%

LaChanze -- Renaissance Theatre

THE GOLD STANDARD

3%

Hannah McGinley Lemasters -- Judson's Live

WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON

3%

Jennica McCleary -- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

3%

Michael Funaro -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE

3%

Kevin Kelly -- Winter Park Playhouse

LEADING LADIES

3%

Russell Stephens -- Winter Park Playhouse

MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS

3%

John Cavazos -- Winter Park Playhouse

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

3%

Michael Trujilo -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE

3%

Laura Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

3%

Ezequiel Rivera -- Breakthrough Theatre

GOOD & EVIL

2%

Tay Anderson -- Winter Park Playhouse

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

2%

Jade Ganci -- Breakthrough Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Jackie Burns -- Athens Theatre

BROADWAY AT THE BEACH

2%

Mandee Coomer -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Julie Reiber -- Athens Theatre

GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY

2%

Jenny Dinoia -- Athens Theatre

BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

2%

Felicia Melcer -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

Adonis -- Encore performing arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Shawn Lowe -- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Ashley King -- Daytona Playhouse

WAITRESS

6%

Jordyn Likous -- Titusville Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Reese Evans -- Ocala Civic Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

4%

Careagan Williams -- Lakeland Community Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Amber Nadelkov -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

SPRING AWAKENING

4%

Chris Payne -- Theatre South Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Taylor Straney -- Titusville Playhouse

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott -- Encore Performing Arts

CABARET

3%

Tara Jeanne Vallee -- Orlando Shakes

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Krystina Hatcher -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

MATILDA

2%

Jo Yadanza -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

GREASE

2%

Kim Ball -- Athens Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Christopher Payne -- Theatre South Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

THE BIKINIS

2%

Desiree Montes -- Winter Park Playhouse

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Jenny Gibbens -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

2%

Carlos Garland -- Orlando Family Stage

THE PROM

2%

Angel Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Shawn Lowe -- Little Radical Theatricsv

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Debbie McCreight -- Ocala Civic Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith -- With Love Productions

QUEENS

2%

Whitney Baldwin -- Breakthrough Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Stephanie Viegas -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

9%

Wesley Schafer -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Jordyn Linkous -- Titusville Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Sunnie Rice -- Daytona Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Amanda Jones -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

4%

Andrea Herrera -- Orlando Shakes

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

4%

Addy Thornton -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

4%

Heather Marie Clark -- Theatre Winter Haven

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Amanda Jones -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Alysha Batchelor -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Tamara Marke-Lares -- Athens Theatre

FROZEN

3%

Heather Marie Clark -- Theatre Winter Haven

GUYS & DOLLS

3%

Cindy Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue -- Athens Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Gail Ente -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

CABARET

2%

Jos N. Banks -- Orlando Shakes

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

2%

Yao Chen -- Orlando Family Stage

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

CRASH CART

2%

Gail Ente -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SISTER ACT

2%

Stephanie Viegas -- Little Radical Theatrics

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

Daisy McCarthy Tucker -- Winter Park Playhouse

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

2%

Fred Berning Jr. -- Orlando Fringe

THE BIKINIS

2%

Toni Chandler -- Winter Park Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Kimberly Patel -- Osceola Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Kendall Rose -- Orange Rose Performances

GREASE

24%

- Athens Theatre

BOOTS

18%

- Renaissance Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

18%

- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

NEWSIES

15%

- Inspired Theater Company

YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'

14%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GUYS & DOLLS

10%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard -- Encore performing arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Daniel Mills -- Daytona Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Steven J. Heron -- Titusville Playhouse

WAITRESS

4%

Steven J. Heron -- Titusville Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ray Flynt -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Greg Thompson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

HAIR

3%

Adonis Perez -- The Ren

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Hillary Brook -- Theatre South Playhouse

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Jordyn Jones -- Lakeland Community Theatre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

3%

Annie Curlie -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Eb Madson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

CABARET

2%

Steve MacKinnon -- Orlando Shakes

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Sandy Cook -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

THE RED STRING

2%

Amanda Scheirer -- Without Fear Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

Desiree Montes -- The Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

Hillary Brook -- Theatre South Playhouse

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Ayofemi Demps -- Shoestring Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Frank ramirez -- Athens Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Anne Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Amy Sullivan -- Winter Springs Performing Arts

GREASE

1%

Frank Ramirez -- Athens Theatre

THE PROM

1%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

PUFFS

8%

Nick Bublitz -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Kelly Grounds -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

6%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Bethany Savarese -- Out and Proud Productions

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

6%

Nick Bazo -- Orlando Shakes

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Zac Ross -- Out and Proud Productions

CHAPTER TWO

5%

Harriet Winokur -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

Karen J. Rugerio -- The Bridge Theatre

FROZEN

4%

Matthew MacDermid -- The Ensemble Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

Jonathan Kenny -- Bay Street Players

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

4%

Michael Knight -- New Gen - Orlando Fringe

CRASH CART

3%

Karen Poulsen -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

QUEENS

3%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

RED

3%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

Lisa Davidson Hines -- Breakthrough Theatre

CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2

3%

Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Karen Rugerio -- The Bridge Theatre

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

3%

Mike Carr -- Playwright's Round Table

SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Kate Adams Kramer -- New Generation Theatrical

TIME STANDS STILL

2%

Jenny Sejansky -- Shoestring Theatre

SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES

2%

Chris Patterson -- Shoestring Theatre

RIPCORD

2%

Bob Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

Rick Johnson -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

CASH ON DELIVERY!

2%

Darlin Barry -- Icehouse Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

- Little Radical Theatrics

JERSEY BOYS

7%

- Titusville Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

- Encore performing arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

- Daytona Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- Theatre South Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

- Winter Springs Performing Arts

WAITRESS

3%

- Titusville Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

- Athens Theatre

CABARET

3%

- Orlando Shakes

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Encore Performing Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Athens Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

- Out and proud productions

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

- Osceola Arts

SISTER ACT

2%

- Little Radical Theatrics

SPRING AWAKENING

2%

- Theatre South playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Shoestring Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

- Winter Park Playhouse

QUEENS

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

1%

- With Love Productions

BRIGHT STAR

1%

- Bay Street Players

ANASTASIA

10%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

Vinnie cross -- Encore performing arts

WAITRESS

7%

Cameron Filepas -- Titusville Playhouse

GREASE

4%

Annmarie Duggan -- Athens Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Davis VanSteeg -- Titusville Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Xuewei Eva Hu -- Ocala Civic Theatre

CABARET

3%

George Jackson -- Orlando Shakes

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ray Flynt -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Nicholas Hogan -- Athens Theatre

CRASH CART

3%

Cody Derosiers -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

FOREVER PLAID

3%

Bayley Steinwehr -- Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Val Peterson -- Theatre South Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Bob Robbins -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

David Castaneda -- Ocala Civic Theatre

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

Gabriel Garcia -- The Ensemble Company

FROZEN

2%

Thom Altman -- Theatre Winter Haven

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Crisi Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

Xuewei Eva Hu -- Ocala Civic Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Jam Atkins -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Doug Bishop -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE BIKINIS

2%

Bayley Steinwehr -- Winter Park Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Bradley Cronenwett -- Osceola Arts

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Bradley Cronenwett -- Osceola Arts

HOLLY WHELDON CARPENTER

2%

La Cage Aux Folles -- Encore Performing Arts

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

Doug Bishop -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

Clay Price -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

10%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

JERSEY BOYS

8%

Spencer Crosswell -- Titusville Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Melissa Cargile -- Daytona Playhouse

CABARET

5%

Bert Rodriguez -- Orlando Shakes

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Justin Davis -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Chris Endsley -- Athens Theatre

HEATHERS

4%

Anastasia Goebel -- Orange Rose Performances

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Angie Monahan -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

3%

Nick Folkes -- With Love Productions

THE PROM

3%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Justin Adams -- Theatre South Playhouse

WAITRESS

3%

Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel -- Theatre Winter Haven

A BIG BAND CONCERT

2%

The Sound -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE BIKINIS

2%

Christopher Leavy -- Winter Park Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Ashley Peters -- Bay Street Players

GREASE

2%

Chris Endsley -- Athens Theatre

WE ATE THE TIGERS

2%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

DADDY LONGLEGS

2%

Jason Bartosic -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

ANASTASIA

2%

Philip King -- Theatre Winter Haven

CAROUSEL

2%

Nishaa Johnson -- Little Radical Theatrics

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Billy B Williamson -- Ritz Theater

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

1%

Ned Wilkinson -- Orlando Fringe

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Trey Shonkwiler -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

9%

- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

- Daytona Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

- Encore performing arts

INTO THE WOODS

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

WAITRESS

4%

- Titusville Playhouse

ANASTASIA

4%

- Titusville Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- Theatre South Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

CABARET

3%

- Orlando Shakes

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

- Theatre South Playhouse

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

2%

- Encore Performing Arts

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

- Halifax Repertory Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

- With Love Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Athens Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Athens Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

- Little Radical Theatrics

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach

THE BIKINIS

2%

- The Winter Park Playhouse

BERNARDA ALBA

2%

- The Ensemble Company

HEATHERS

1%

- Orange Rose Performances

MEAN GIRLS

1%

- Breakthrough Theatre

WAITRESS

1%

- Theatre Winter Haven

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

- Dr Phillips Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- Shoestring Theatre

WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD

24%

- Titusville Playhouse

CRASH CART

14%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

7%

- Breakthrough Theatre

GENXMEN

7%

- Orlando Fringe

SPEAKERHEART

5%

- Winter Park Playhouse

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

5%

- Playwright's Round Table

A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING

5%

- Breakthrough Theatre

BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985

5%

- Fringe ArtsSpace

THE RED STRING

4%

- Without Fear Theatre

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

3%

- New Generation Theatrical

GODDESS OF THE HUNT

3%

- Lab Theater Project Inc

THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG

3%

- Citrus Music

INK & PAINT

3%

- Winter Park Playhouse

THE VOTE

3%

- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol

GOTHIC CASTLE

3%

- New Generation Theatrical

TAKING OFF

2%

- Winter Park Playhouse

SPIRIT OF THE GAME

2%

- Winter Park Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

10%

Zee Klem -- Theatre South Playhouse

ANASTASIA

9%

Lohgan Talbert -- Little Radical Theatrics

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Jake Aboyoun -- Titusville Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Dante Payne -- Encore Performing Arts

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Zachary Goodrich -- Daytona Playhouse

TOOTSIE

3%

Corey Elliott -- Lakeland Community Theatre

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

Addison Ward -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE BIKINIS

3%

Erika Amato -- Winter Park Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Caleb Spivey -- Ocala Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Kellie Kudic -- Titusville Playhouse

ON YOUR FEET

2%

Breana Mejia -- Henegar Center

CABARET

2%

Anastasia Remoundos -- Orlando Shakes

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Crosby Adams -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Ysa Boothman -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Issac Jordan -- Daytona Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Samm Carroll -- Athens Theatre

CAROUSEL

1%

Akilah Etienne -- Little Radical Theatrics

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Joanna Gill -- Daytona Playhouse

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

Ashley Ricci Garcia -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Ricardo Rico -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Christian Gonzalez -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Jesse Dean -- Little Radical Theatrics

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Greg McManus -- Shoestring Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Rayna Hallock -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

1%

Emma Wuitschick -- With Love Productions

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

Will Friel -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

6%

Roberta Emerson -- Theatre West End

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Jess Borteleky -- Out and Proud Productions

PUFFS

5%

Blake Croft -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

4%

Alexis Medina -- Ocala Civic Theatre

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

4%

Sarah-Lee Dobbs -- Playwright's Round Table

CRASH CART

4%

Wilson Maddox -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

LEND ME A SOPRANO

3%

Amy Armistead -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

Brianna Wunder -- Breakthrough Theatre

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

3%

Bert Rodriguez -- Orlando Shakes

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

John Anderson Jr. -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

John Walker -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE LAST TEN MINUTES

3%

Avery Higgins -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE

2%

Alexander Mrazek -- New Gen - Orlando Fringe

KING JAMES BIBLE

2%

Alex Mrazec -- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)

FROZEN

2%

Jessica Hamilton -- The Ensemble Company

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

2%

Mark Burdette -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

Kat Legan -- Breakthrough Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Hadley Reyes -- Baystreet Players

FROZEN

2%

Jeremy Wood -- The Ensemble Company

QUEENS

2%

Tom Baldwin -- Breakthrough Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

2%

Paul Vogt -- Orlando Shakes

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Gloria Coslow -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Alexander Mrazek -- New Generation Theatrical

CASH ON DELIVERY!

1%

CJ Sikorski -- Icehouse Theatre

PUFFS

12%

- Theatre South Playhouse

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

9%

- Theatre West End

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

6%

- Orlando Shakes

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

5%

- Breakthrough Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

- The Bridge Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

- Out and Proud Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

FROZEN

4%

- The Ensemble Company

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

4%

- Bay Street players

CRASH CART

3%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

2%

- Playwright's Round Table

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

- The Ensemble Company

SORDID LIVES

2%

- Theater West End

QUEENS

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

CHAPTER TWO

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING

2%

- Breakthrough Theatre

KING JAMES BIBLE

2%

- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- New Generation Theatrical

LEND ME A SOPRANO

2%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES

1%

- Shoestring Theatre

BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985

1%

- FringeArtSpace

THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE

44%

- Central Florida Vocal Arts

CENDILLON

30%

- Opera Orlando

TREEMONISHA

25%

- Opera Orlando

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

10%

Cliff Price -- Encore Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

9%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Kaden Reynard -- Ocala Civic Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Cody Tellis Rutledge -- Titusville Playhouse

CABARET

5%

Bert Scott -- Orlando Shakes

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Anne Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Cody Tellis Rutledge -- Titusville Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Daniel Mills -- Daytona Playhouse

SPRING AWAKENING

3%

Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson -- Theatre South Playhouse

GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE

3%

Bonnie Sprung -- Playwright's Round Table

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Ray Flynt -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

3%

Angela Cotto -- Breakthrough Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Tori Oakes -- Athens Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Nicholas Judy -- Theatre Winter Haven

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

2%

Cliff Price -- Encore Performing Arts

RED

2%

Bonnie Sprung -- The Ensemble Company

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Nicholas Judy -- Theatre Winter Haven

GUYS & DOLLS

2%

Steven Simmons -- Halifax Repertory Theatre

CHAPTER TWO

2%

Harriet Winokur -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Michael Brewer -- Athens Theatre

THE BIKINIS

2%

Sonya Smith-Tembe -- The Winter Park Playhouse

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

2%

Waylon Lemasters -- Osceola Arts

SISTER ACT

1%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

ANASTASIA

1%

Derek Matthew Wyatt -- Theatre Winter Haven

CRASH CART

1%

Karen Poulsen -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANASTASIA

12%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

11%

Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez -- Encore Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

9%

Alberto Meza -- Athens Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Jazmine Whipple -- Ocala Civic Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

Ray Flynt -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

6%

Alyssa Marrero -- Orlando Family Stage

CRASH CART

4%

Ethan Ahlgren -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GREASE

4%

Lamar Hickley -- Athens Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

3%

Jazmine Whipple -- Ocala Civic Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

CRASH CART

3%

Karen Poulsen -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE PROM

3%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

SISTER ACT

2%

Travis Eaton -- Little Radical Theatrics

QUEENS

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Eric Joseph -- Theatre Winter Haven

WE ARE THE TIGERS

2%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

RIPCORD

2%

Bob Sollien -- Shoestring Theatre

THE FULL MONTY

2%

Lamar Hickley -- Athens Theatre

THE RED STRING

2%

Shaunessy Quinn -- Without Fear Theatre

CAROUSEL

2%

Shaunessey Quinn -- Little Radical Theatrics

A WITCH IN STARDUST

1%

Callie Wills -- Phoenix Tears Productions

ADAM SMITH

1%

The Bikinis -- Winter Park Playhouse

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

J. Adam Smith -- The Winter Park Playhouse

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

1%

Wade Hair -- Breakthrough Theatre

ANASTASIA

10%

Alyssa Dowling -- Little Radical Theatrics

WAITRESS

6%

KJ Spindle -- Titusville Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Amy Cornwell -- Daytona Playhouse

STRANGER SINGS!

5%

Alex Hamilton -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Arthur Rowan -- Encore Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Adrienne Hebert -- Ocala Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Keaton Reynolds -- Lakeland Community Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Kyleigh Wilkinson -- Ocala Civic Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Ryan Blagg -- Encore Performing Arts

THE RED STRING

2%

Adam DelMedico -- Without Fear Theatre

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Mandy LeVine -- With Love Productions

SPRING AWAKENING

1%

Ricky Rico -- Theatre South Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Lissa Gibbs -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

1%

Terry Meade -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Jack Cook -- Daytona Playhouse

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

1%

Dominique Tate -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

HEATHERS

1%

Crosby Dold -- Orange Rose Performances

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

1%

Taliyah Meyers -- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

1%

Emma Licata -- Little Radical Theatrics

STRANGER SINGS!

1%

Mia Hammond -- Theatre South Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Iyanna Lynell Skinner -- Ocala Civic Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

1%

Will Houghton -- Theatre Winter Haven

HEATHERS

1%

Annastesia Gobel -- Orange Rose Productions

CAROUSEL

1%

Warner Zingg -- Little Radical Theatrics

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Parker Ross Williams -- Athens Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS...

8%

Ayo Demps -- Theatre West End

PUFFS

6%

Bennett Preuss -- Theatre South Playhouse

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

5%

Angela Marie Young -- The Ensemble Company

THE CRUCIBLE

4%

Dominique Tate -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Ted Sheppe -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

GOTHIC CASTLE

3%

Alex Mrazec -- New Generation Theatrical

QUEENS

3%

Tiffany Ortiz -- Breakthrough Theatre

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

3%

Hannah Brannon -- Ocala Civic Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Iyanna Lynell Skinner -- Ocala Civic Theatre

PUFFS

3%

Woodrow Helms -- Theatre South Playhouse

FROZEN

3%

Jonna Kae Volz -- The Ensemble Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Jacoline Frank -- The Bridge Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Janik Buranosky -- Ocala Civic Theatre

PUFFS

2%

Lilly Reid -- Theatre South Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

MJ Langston -- Out and proud productions

QUEENS

2%

Victoria Febo-Cruz -- Breakthrough Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Cameron Sellers -- Out and Proud Productions

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Tony Giovanni -- Out and Proud Productions

CRASH CART

2%

Mitzi Sparks -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

CHAPTER TWO

2%

Daniel Johansson -- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

THE CRUCIBLE

2%

Marrie Koch -- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

Ben Mainville -- Breakthrough Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Danny Navarro -- Naystreet Players

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Giovanni Gonsalves -- Out and Proud Productions

THE LAST 10 MINUTES

2%

Avery Higgins -- Breakthrough Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

14%

- Breakthrough Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

14%

- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)

12%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

10%

- Lakeland Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center

GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL

8%

- Orlando Family Stage

GO DOG GO

6%

- Orlando Family Stage

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

5%

- Orlando Family Stage

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

5%

- The Bridge Theatre

JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH

5%

- Ocala Civic Theatre

FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER

4%

- Orlando Fringe

SEUSSICAL

4%

- Baystreet Players

THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT

3%

- Shoestring Theatre

A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM

3%

- Phoenix Tears Productions

11%

Little Radical Theatrics

8%

Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

8%

Titusville Playhouse

6%

Ocala Civic Theatre

5%

Encore Performing Arts

5%

Dr. Phillips Center

5%

Lakeland Community Theatre

4%

Athens Theatre

4%

Daytona Playhouse

4%

Theatre South Playhouse

3%

The Breakthrough Theatre

2%

The Ensemble Company

2%

Winter Park Playhosue

2%

Orlando Shakes

2%

Halifax Repertory Theatre

2%

Renaissance Theatre Company

2%

Theatre West End

2%

Orlando Family Stage

2%

Theatre Winter Haven

2%

Bay Street Players

2%

The Ritz Theatre - Sanford

2%

Shoestring Theatre

1%

Orlando Fringe

1%

Osceola Arts

1%

The Bridge Theatre

