Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Little Radical Theatrics Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Avery Higgins
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
11%
Brianna Wunder
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%
Tymisha Harris
- CABARET OF LEGENDS
- Renaissance Theatre
7%
Emilyann Tobias
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
7%
Daisy Josephine McCarthy
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
6%
Nat Zegree
- THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL
- Orlando Shakespeare Theatre
5%
Carmen Cartagena
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
LaChanze
- LACHANZE
- Renaissance Theatre
4%
Michael Funaro
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Terry Meade
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Hannah McGinley Lemasters
- THE GOLD STANDARD
- Judson's Live
3%
Jennica McCleary
- WINNIE'S ROCK CAULDRON
- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts
3%
Kevin Kelly
- I'VE HEARD THAT SONG BEFORE
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
John Cavazos
- MY BROADWAY FOOTLIGHTS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Michael Trujilo
- BROADWAY AT THE BEACH
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Laura Meade
- HIT ME WITH A HOT NOTE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Russell Stephens
- LEADING LADIES
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Ezequiel Rivera
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tay Anderson
- GOOD & EVIL
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Jade Ganci
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Felicia Melcer
- BEST OF BROADWAY: WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jenny Dinoia
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN: A NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Julie Reiber, Jenny Dinoia and Jackie Burns
- GREEN FOR GREEN
- Athens Theatre
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Adonis
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
10%
Shawn Lowe
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Ashley King
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%
Careagan Williams
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
5%
Amber Nadelkov
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
5%
Reese Evans
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Chris Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Krystina Hatcher
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Jo Yadanza
- MATILDA
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Malik Van Hoozer-Elliott
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%
Christopher Payne
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Tara Jeanne Vallee
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Kim Ball
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Jenny Gibbens
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Carlos Garland
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Angel Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatricsv
2%
Danielle Fudge and Daniel Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Whitney Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shawn Lowe
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Debbie McCreight
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Jordyn Likous
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Wesley Schafer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
8%
Sunnie Rice
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
6%
Amanda Jones
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Andrea Herrera
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Addy Thornton
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
5%
Heather Marie Clark
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
4%
Alysha Batchelor
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%
Amanda Jones
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Tamara Marke-Lares
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Cindy Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
3%
Heather Marie Clark
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Amanda Tyler and Amy Uppercue
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%
Gail Ente
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Jos N. Banks
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Yao Chen
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Jordyn Linkous
- ANASTASIA
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Stephanie Viegas
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Fred Berning Jr.
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Gail Ente
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Toni Chandler
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Daisy McCarthy Tucker
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Kimberly Patel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
1%
Kendall Rose
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Orange Rose Performances
1%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Athens Theatre
25%BOOTS
- Renaissance Theatre
18%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
18%NEWSIES
- Inspired Theater Company
16%YADANZA BALLET'S, 'THE NUTCRACKER'
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
13%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Meg Stefanowicz Ty Menard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Greg Thompson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Adonis Perez
- HAIR
- The Ren
3%
Hillary Brook
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Jordyn Jones
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Annie Curlie
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Eb Madson
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Sandy Cook
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Steve MacKinnon
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Desiree Montes
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Amanda Scheirer
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Hillary Brook
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Ayofemi Demps
- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Amy Sullivan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Frank ramirez
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Amy Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
2%
Frank Ramirez
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Nick Bublitz
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
8%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
7%
Bethany Savarese
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Nick Bazo
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
6%
Kelly Grounds
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Zac Ross
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%
Karen J. Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%
Jonathan Kenny
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street Players
5%
Michael Knight
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
4%
Matthew MacDermid
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
4%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Mike Carr
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%
Lisa Davidson Hines
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Jeremy Kleckner, Carol Barnes, Roy Hamlin, Hunter Rogers, Larry Stallings
- CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED MURDER 2
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Karen Rugerio
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- SHE WROTE DIED THEN WROTE SOME MORE
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jenny Sejansky
- TIME STANDS STILL
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Kate Adams Kramer
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Chris Patterson
- SANDY TOES & SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Rick Johnson
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%
Darlin Barry
- CASH ON DELIVERY!
- Icehouse Theatre
2%Best Ensemble ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%SWEENEY TODD
- Winter Springs Performing Arts
4%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
3%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South playhouse
2%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Vinnie cross
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
8%
Annmarie Duggan
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
George Jackson
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
4%
Nicholas Hogan
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Val Peterson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Bayley Steinwehr
- FOREVER PLAID
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Cameron Filepas
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
3%
Cody Derosiers
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
3%
Bob Robbins
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Gabriel Garcia
- BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
3%
Crisi Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
David Castaneda
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Thom Altman
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Jam Atkins
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
2%
Bayley Steinwehr
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Doug Bishop
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Bradley Cronenwett
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Osceola Arts
2%
Xuewei Eva Hu
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Guillermo Garrido
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Rowyn Sam
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Doug Bishop
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Clay Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
9%
Nishaa Johnson
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Melissa Cargile
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%
Bert Rodriguez
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Chris Endsley
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
5%
Anastasia Goebel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
4%
Justin Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Angie Monahan
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
4%
Nick Folkes
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Justin Adams
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Tyler Campbell and Virginia Zechiel
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
The Sound
- A BIG BAND CONCERT
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Christopher Leavy
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Ashley Peters
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
2%
Spencer Crosswell
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Angela Cotto
- WE ATE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Chris Endsley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Nishaa Johnson
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Jason Bartosic
- DADDY LONGLEGS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Philip King
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Billy B Williamson
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
2%
Ned Wilkinson
- FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
2%
Trey Shonkwiler
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%Best Musical ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
8%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore performing arts
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
4%SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna beach
2%BERNARDA ALBA
- The Ensemble Company
2%HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%MEAN GIRLS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
1%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Dr Phillips Center
1%Best New Play Or Musical WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD
- Titusville Playhouse
16%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
16%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
8%GENXMEN
- Orlando Fringe
8%SPEAKERHEART
- Winter Park Playhouse
6%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
6%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
6%BLEEDING HEARTS CLUB 1985
- Fringe ArtsSpace
5%THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
4%THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Generation Theatrical
4%GODDESS OF THE HUNT
- Lab Theater Project Inc
4%THE SEEKERS AND THE SONG
- Citrus Music
4%INK & PAINT
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%THE VOTE
- The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol
3%GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
3%TAKING OFF
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%SPIRIT OF THE GAME
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Zee Klem
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
11%
Lohgan Talbert
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Dante Payne
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Corey Elliott
- TOOTSIE
- Lakeland Community Theatre
3%
Erika Amato
- THE BIKINIS
- Winter Park Playhouse
3%
Addison Ward
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Zachary Goodrich
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
3%
Caleb Spivey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Anastasia Remoundos
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Crosby Adams
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Breana Mejia
- ON YOUR FEET
- Henegar Center
2%
Ysa Boothman
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna BEach
2%
Issac Jordan
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Akilah Etienne
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Samm Carroll
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
2%
Ashley Ricci Garcia
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
1%
Joanna Gill
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
1%
Jake Aboyoun
- JERSEY BOYS
- Titusville Playhouse
1%
Ricardo Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
Jesse Dean
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Greg McManus
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
1%
Emma Wuitschick
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
1%
Rayna Hallock
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Avry Aviles
- BRIGHT STAR
- Bay Street Players
1%
Christian Gonzalez
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Will Friel
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
7%
Roberta Emerson
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
6%
Jess Borteleky
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
6%
Blake Croft
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Sarah-Lee Dobbs
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
5%
Alexis Medina
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Wilson Maddox
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Brianna Wunder
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
4%
Amy Armistead
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Bert Rodriguez
- ANNA IN THE TROPICS
- Orlando Shakes
3%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST TEN MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
John Walker
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
John Anderson Jr.
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE FABULOUS KING JAMES BIBLE
- New Gen - Orlando Fringe
3%
Alex Mrazec
- KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%
Mark Burdette
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Hadley Reyes
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Kat Legan
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Jessica Hamilton
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Gloria Coslow
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Tom Baldwin
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Paul Vogt
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
2%
Jeremy Wood
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Alexander Mrazek
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%
Jessie Ehrenberg
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Play PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
13%FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
9%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Orlando Shakes
6%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
5%THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Bay Street players
4%FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
3%GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
3%CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
3%QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%SORDID LIVES
- Theater West End
2%A VERY FOWL THANKSGIVING
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%KING JAMES BIBLE
- Ten10 (Orlando Fringe)
2%LEND ME A SOPRANO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- New Generation Theatrical
2%SANDY TOES AND SALTY KISSES
- Shoestring Theatre
1%RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
1%Best Production of an Opera THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE
- Central Florida Vocal Arts
44%CENDILLON
- Opera Orlando
30%TREEMONISHA
- Opera Orlando
26%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
9%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
8%
Kaden Reynard
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Anne Sollien
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shoestring Theatre
5%
Bert Scott
- CABARET
- Orlando Shakes
5%
Daniel Mills
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Hillary Brook and Becca Johnson
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Bonnie Sprung
- GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE
- Playwright's Round Table
4%
Angela Cotto
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Tori Oakes
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
3%
Nicholas Judy
- FROZEN
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Cliff Price
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Bonnie Sprung
- RED
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Steven Simmons
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Nicholas Judy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Cody Tellis Rutledge
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
2%
Harriet Winokur
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Sonya Smith-Tembe
- THE BIKINIS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Michael Brewer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Athens Theatre
2%
Waylon Lemasters
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Osceola Arts
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Derek Matthew Wyatt
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
1%
Kendall Rose
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lindsey Iverson Lebel, Rob Leathley, Christian Rosado, and Alex Hernandez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
10%
Travis Eaton
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Alberto Meza
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
10%
Alyssa Marrero
- GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
7%
Jazmine Whipple
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
6%
Ray Flynt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
6%
Ethan Ahlgren
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Lamar Hickley
- GREASE
- Athens Theatre
4%
Eric Joseph
- ANASTASIA
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Wade Hair
- THE PROM
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Karen Poulsen
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Jazmine Whipple
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Eric Joseph
- WAITRESS
- Theatre Winter Haven
3%
Wade Hair
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Travis Eaton
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
Eric Joseph
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Bob Sollien
- RIPCORD
- Shoestring Theatre
2%
Wade Hair
- WE ARE THE TIGERS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Shaunessy Quinn
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Lamar Hickley
- THE FULL MONTY
- Athens Theatre
2%
Shaunessey Quinn
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
2%
The Bikinis
- ADAM SMITH
- Winter Park Playhouse
2%
Callie Wills
- A WITCH IN STARDUST
- Phoenix Tears Productions
2%
J. Adam Smith
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- The Winter Park Playhouse
1%
Wade Hair
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Dowling
- ANASTASIA
- Little Radical Theatrics
9%
Alex Hamilton
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
5%
Amy Cornwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
5%
Keaton Reynolds
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Lakeland Community Theatre
4%
Adrienne Hebert
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
4%
Arthur Rowan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
4%
Kyleigh Wilkinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Mandy LeVine
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- With Love Productions
2%
Adam DelMedico
- THE RED STRING
- Without Fear Theatre
2%
Ryan Blagg
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Encore Performing Arts
2%
Lissa Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jack Cook
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Daytona Playhouse
2%
Ricky Rico
- SPRING AWAKENING
- Theatre South Playhouse
2%
Crosby Dold
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Performances
2%
Dominique Tate
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Terry Meade
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Emma Licata
- SISTER ACT
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Taliyah Meyers
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
1%
Mia Hammond
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Theatre South Playhouse
1%
KJ Spindle
- WAITRESS
- Titusville Playhouse
1%
Annastesia Gobel
- HEATHERS
- Orange Rose Productions
1%
Parker Ross Williams
- SWEENEY TODD
- Athens Theatre
1%
Warner Zingg
- CAROUSEL
- Little Radical Theatrics
1%
Alicia Decker
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Ritz Theater
1%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ayo Demps
- FOR COLORED GIRLS...
- Theatre West End
8%
Bennett Preuss
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
6%
Angela Marie Young
- THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
- The Ensemble Company
5%
Ted Sheppe
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
4%
Alex Mrazec
- GOTHIC CASTLE
- New Generation Theatrical
4%
Tiffany Ortiz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
3%
Dominique Tate
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
3%
Woodrow Helms
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
Iyanna Lynell Skinner
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Jacoline Frank
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
3%
Hannah Brannon
- THE GLASS MENAGERIE
- Ocala Civic Theatre
3%
Lilly Reid
- PUFFS
- Theatre South Playhouse
3%
MJ Langston
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and proud productions
3%
Janik Buranosky
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Ocala Civic Theatre
2%
Cameron Sellers
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Marrie Koch
- THE CRUCIBLE
- The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Daniel Johansson
- CHAPTER TWO
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Danny Navarro
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Naystreet Players
2%
Mitzi Sparks
- CRASH CART
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
2%
Jonna Kae Volz
- FROZEN
- The Ensemble Company
2%
Ben Mainville
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Victoria Febo-Cruz
- QUEENS
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%
Tony Giovanni
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Out and Proud Productions
2%
Paige Christoffers
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Baystreet Players
2%
Avery Higgins
- THE LAST 10 MINUTES
- Breakthrough Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Breakthrough Theatre
14%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
13%BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL (JR)
- Ocala Civic Theatre
12%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Lakeland Community Theatre
10%GOOSEBUMPS THE MUSICAL
- Orlando Family Stage
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center
7%GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!
- Orlando Family Stage
6%GO DOG GO
- Orlando Family Stage
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bridge Theatre
5%FOSGATE: FERRET LOAN OFFICER
- Orlando Fringe
5%JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH
- Ocala Civic Theatre
5%SEUSSICAL
- Baystreet Players
4%A FAIRY IN STARDUST KINGDOM
- Phoenix Tears Productions
3%THE STORY OF VELVETEEN RABBIT
- Shoestring Theatre
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
10%
Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
9%
Dr. Phillips Center
5%
Lakeland Community Theatre
5%
Ocala Civic Theatre
5%
Athens Theatre
5%
Encore Performing Arts
5%
Theatre South Playhouse
4%
Daytona Playhouse
4%
The Breakthrough Theatre
3%
The Ensemble Company
3%
Winter Park Playhosue
3%
Titusville Playhouse
2%
Orlando Family Stage
2%
Orlando Shakes
2%
Renaissance Theatre Company
2%
Theatre West End
2%
Halifax Repertory Theatre
2%
Theatre Winter Haven
2%
Bay Street Players
2%
Shoestring Theatre
2%
The Ritz Theatre - Sanford
2%
The Bridge Theatre
2%
Out and Proud Productions
2%
Osceola Arts
2%