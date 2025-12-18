Orlando Family Stage Unveils 2026 Summer Camps And New Central Florida Locations

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage will offer an expanded slate of Summer Camps in 2026, with programming taking place across multiple locations throughout Central Florida. The organization will introduce new camp sites at Lake Nona Performance Club and Florida Technical College, alongside returning locations in Orlando, The Villages, and at the University of Central Florida.

The 2026 summer season will include more than 70 weeklong camps serving students from preschool through high school. Camp offerings will cover a range of theatre disciplines, including acting, musical performance, puppetry, costuming, on-camera work, and technical skills. Extended care will be available at select locations.

“By expanding our Orlando Family Stage summer camps across Central Florida, we're creating more spaces for kids to spend their summer exploring who they are, building bravery, and experiencing the joy of theatre,” said Jenn Adams-Carrasquillo. “I'm proud that our camps are in such high demand, but more so that families see them as safe, inclusive spaces where kids can create, connect, and truly belong.”

Arts education remains central to Orlando Family Stage’s programming, with camps designed by theatre educators and teaching artists. The organization will continue its longstanding partnership with the University of Central Florida, which supports training opportunities for graduate students and helps extend access to theatre education across the region.

Summer Camps at Orlando Family Stage (Loch Haven Park)

1001 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803

Camps at the Loch Haven Park location will serve students ages 4 through grade 12. Programming includes early childhood storytelling and movement for ages 4–5, performance-based camps for grades 1–8, and specialty workshops for older students focusing on areas such as stage makeup, costuming, stage combat, and audition techniques. Full performance workshops include MATILDA JR., SEUSSICAL JR., and PETER PAN JR.

University of Central Florida

UCF Performing Arts Center

12488 Centaurus Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32816

Orlando Family Stage will continue offering summer camps on the UCF campus, with programs for grades 1–8 running during the day. Students will work in university performance spaces alongside Orlando Family Stage teaching artists as part of the ongoing partnership between the two institutions.

Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Villages

1051 Main Street, The Villages, FL 32159

Camps at the Sharon Performing Arts Center will offer musical creative drama and performance workshops for families in The Villages area. Programs will conclude with informal end-of-week sharings for family and friends.

Lake Nona Performance Club

6775 Chopra Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827

New for 2026, Orlando Family Stage will offer camps for grades 1–5 at the Lake Nona Performance Club. Programming will focus on musical theatre, character-based storytelling, and creative play.

Florida Technical College (East Orlando)

12900 Challenger Parkway, Orlando, FL 32826

The Florida Technical College location will host full-day camps for grades 1–8, featuring musical theatre, creative drama, and performance workshops. Camps at this site will run during standard school-day hours.

Registration for Orlando Family Stage Summer Camps will open to the public in January, with early access available for Orlando Family Stage members.

Orlando Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. ANASTASIA (Little Radical Theatrics) 8% of votes 2. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Daytona Playhouse) 7.7% of votes 3. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (Encore performing arts) 5.8% of votes Vote Now!