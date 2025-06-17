STEEL MAGNOLIAS, BEEHIVE, & More Set for Pompano Beach Players 2025–2026 Theater Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Pompano Beach is raising the curtain on a vibrant new season of live theatre! The Pompano Beach Cultural Center, in partnership with ACM Theatricals, has announced the 2025–2026 Theater Season, presented by the resident professional company Pompano Players.

The season runs from October 10, 2025, through May 17, 2026, with six engaging productions that celebrate classic titles, fresh perspectives, and the heart of South Florida culture.

2025–2026 MAINSTAGE SEASON LINEUP

The Marvelous Wonderettes – October 10–19, 2025

Steel Magnolias – November 7–16, 2025

BEEHIVE: The 60s Musical – January 9–18, 2026

First Date – February 6–15, 2026

Boca – March 13–22, 2026

Side by Side by Sondheim – May 8–17, 2026

SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE

Full Season Package (All 6 Shows): $199

Choose Your Own Package (Any 3 Shows): $99

Subscribe by: August 1 (soft deadline)

Buy Single Tickets Here

Subscribers receive early access to select performances in the Pompano Beach Live! Series, as well as special discounts throughout the year.

ABOUT THE POMPANO PLAYERS

The Pompano Players serve as the resident theatre company at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, dedicated to presenting high-caliber professional productions that uplift and engage the local community. Produced by the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with ACM Theatricals, the company’s mission is to unite audiences through powerful stories, creative expression, and shared cultural experiences.

Join the Players for a season full of unforgettable performances, community connection, and the magic of live theatre in Pompano Beach!

For more information and ticketing, visit www.pompanobeacharts.org.

