The Winter Park Playhouse Announces THE PLAYHOUSE FAMILY HOLIDAY CABARET

Want to feel at home for the Holidays? There's no place like The Winter Park Playhouse and its new cabaret, The Playhouse Family Holiday Cabaret, on December 8 and 9, 2021.

Join the Playhouse founders Roy Alan and Heather Alexander, along with staff members Christopher Leavy, Todd Allen Long, Monica Titus and Ned Wilkinson as they weave together a feel-good cabaret filled with songs from radio, film and stage.

Enjoy a fun evening with holiday classics like "Winter Wonderland," "Santa Baby," and "White Christmas"along with a variety of music, dancing and seasonal surprises!

"We are so excited to bring our amazing staff together to provide a joyful escape during the holiday season! Come forget your troubles and celebrate the season with us!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cabarets are currently taking place on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

The Playhouse Family Holiday Cabaret will also be filmed live and be available to enjoy virtually December 17 -20, 2021. Tickets for the virtual cabaret can be purchased through the box office or online.

Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.