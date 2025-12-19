Cast Set for KIM'S CONVENIENCE at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In January, Significant Productions will present Kim's Convenience - Written by Ins Choi - as the third production of Season 10 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

Mr. Kim, a first-generation Korean immigrant, dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons, and potato chips from behind his convenience store counter in the up-and-coming Regent Park neighborhood of Toronto. With new luxury buildings popping up around the convenience store and a Walmart preparing to move in, Mr. Kim receives an unexpected offer for his property. He now has a difficult decision to make: keep the cash or keep Kim's. But Kim's Convenience is more than just his livelihood - it is his legacy.

Follow Mr. Kim as he tries desperately, and hilariously, to convince his daughter Janet, a budding photographer, to take over the store. Wholly original, hysterically funny, and deeply moving, Kim's Convenience tells the story of one Korean family struggling to face the future amidst the bitter memories of their past. But no matter what, humor and heart find their way onto every aisle in this award-winning play that is now a hit series on Netflix.

JUYEON SONG* (JANET) is a Korean-born actor and a 2023 graduate of New York University Tisch Drama's Experimental Theatre Wing. She originated the role of Jane in The Heart Sellers at The Huntington Theatre Company (2023) and The Guthrie Theater (2024). Her theatre work also includes playing Mija in Haenyeo's Kitchen in Jeju Island, Korea (2021). On screen, she recently starred as Haeja in the independent feature film Deli Love (2026). Her short film credits include Pedigree (Palm Springs International Film Festival, HollyShorts), White Butterfly (New York Asian Film Festival, Hawaii International Film Festival), and Parked in America (South by Southwest). She is continually challenging the boundaries of her craft. Grateful to her parents.

SONG KIM (Appa) is making his debut at The Studio Theatre. Based in Minneapolis, MN, he has most recently appeared in the original plays The Great Armistice Day Blizzard by Liz Neerland and Secret Warriors by Rick Shiomi with nimbus theatre and History Theatre respectively.

The complete cast includes: Ian (Jung), Saja (Umma), Prentice Myles (Rich/Mr. Lee/Mike/Alex/Others), Mona Lim (U/S - Umma), Sage Kim (U/S - Janet).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer, Jason Goedken; Co-Founder & Consulting Artistic Director, Whitney Morse; Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects, and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Yong Suk Yoo; Assistant Director, Fangran Li; Dramaturg, Kee-Yoon Nahm; Company Manager & Music Supervisor, Ryan Loeckel; Artistic Associate, Jordan Gregson; Senior Manager Technical Operations, Clayton Becker; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Caifeng Hong; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory H. Garrett; Lighting Supervisor, Mario Gonzalez; Sound Supervisor, Roel Cavazos; Lighting Designer, Jaemin Park; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Sound Designer, Minjae Kim; Resident Production Manager, Stephanie Elliott; Resident Production Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Resident Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Assistant Manager of Patron Services/The Studio House Manager, Savannah Rose Parker; Carpenter, Verna McIntyre; Carpenter, Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator, Natalie Bollinger; Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; Manager of Patron Services/The Sharon House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant Manager of Patron Services, Tina Carroll and Lonnie Goertz.

