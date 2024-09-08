Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday evening, December 4, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, while a winter chill bit into passersby at the corner of Union Avenue and Marshall Avenue something big was heating up the studio of Sun Records on that very same corner. Sun Records founder and producer, Sam Phillips had brought together a group of young musicians who were just starting out on their long and storied careers, for that one night only, to jam together. At the time, that gathering may have been unremarkable, but looking back years later, Mr. Phillips called the group the “Million Dollar Quartet” – since it was made up of what would become some of the biggest names in Rock and Roll – Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley. And while the recordings of that night took many years to be released, audiences have the chance to witness the gathering for themselves on stage in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET – the latest musical offering at the Titusville Playhouse. And believe me - this gathering is electric, exciting and thrilling to witness.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, is a dramatic re-creation of the historic night where four of Rock and Roll’s biggest stars played together for one night only. Set in the studio of Sun Records, the audience is first introduced to Sam Phillips (Jeff Jeffers) the founder of Sun and visionary Rock and Roll producer who is credited with helping give birth to the genre. Sam sets the stage as four of his young artists arrive at the studio. Up first is Carl Perkins (Jack Supan) who is at the studio to record his next album. He is accompanied by his brother (and bassist), Jay (Josh Karam) and drummer W.S. “Fluke” Holland (Paul Terry). While Carl struggles to find his next hit, Sam introduces him to his latest discovery, a fireball from Ferriday, Louisiana – Jerry Lee Lewis (Joey Maltese-Miller). Jerry Lee and Carl immediately rub each other the wrong way, making for some tense, yet comical moments in the studio. Next, Johnny Cash (Bryant Cobb) arrives – called to the studio by Sam who shared that they will also be visited that evening by Elvis Presley (Jake Pearce) who makes it to the studio last, with a girlfriend, Dyanne (Emilee Mari Fruscella) in tow. The stage is then set for the artists gathered to play some of their most famous songs and harmonize together in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for Sam, who played a pivotal role for each of them on their paths to stardom.

What works so well with a musical like MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is that it presents the familiar music in an authentic, believable and historically accurate way. Unlike some jukebox musicals that use an artist’s catalog to form the backdrop for the story, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET doesn’t try to use said songs like a traditional musical score, but instead just presents them as they originally lived – in the studio and on the record. It is thrilling to see and hear some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century brought to life in front of you – songs like Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire”, Elvis Presley’s “Hound Dog”, Carl Perkins’ “Matchbox” and Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire”. And by weaving an engaging story around those performances, writers Escott and Mutrux capture the humanity, the conflict, and the love these young men have for each other, for Sam Phillips, and for rock and roll itself.

At times, during the performance of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, it feels like you have time-traveled back to this moment and are a fly on the wall for history in the making. The music, played amazingly well by each of the actors live on stage, is high energy, familiar and fun and the performances by each is fantastic. Audiences are sure to hear familiar favorites (like “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Folsom Prison Blues”, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On” and “Sixteen Tons”) along with lesser known, but beautifully realized numbers (such as “Brown Eyed Handsome Man” and “Peace in the Valley”). It is uncanny how many of the characters feel so familiar and real, but without being a pure imitation. Jake Pearce captures the energy and electricity of a young Elvis, nailing his movements and his signature sneer. Joey Maltese-Miller gives a fantastic performance as “rock and roll’s wild man” Jerry Lee Lewis – with an infectious energy and some mind-blowing piano playing. As Carl Perkins, Jack Supan is humble yet determined and interacts with his band (Josh Karam and Paul Terry) in a believable, familial way. The most memorable portrayal, though, goes to Bryant Cobb as Johnny Cash who captures Cash’s smolder, his swagger, and his iconic vocal style so well that it was hard to believe we weren’t listening to old recordings of the man in black himself. Rounding out the performances in Titusville’s stellar production is Emilee Mari Fruscella who has the chance to show off a beautiful voice in a sultry version of “Fever” and an upbeat “I Hear You Knocking”. Finally, as the father-figure, Sam Phillips, Jeff Jeffers gives a powerful and emotional performance – capturing Phillips passion for the music, loyalty to his “boys” and his current personal conflict as he tries to decide the next path for him and Sun Records.

As noted above, the cast gathered by director and choreographer Landyn Shaw is top notch – bringing amazing performances as true “triple threats” – singing, acting and playing an instrument. She keeps the pace of the evening brisk, ensuring that every song (and scene between) serves to move the story along efficiently and effectively. Spencer Cresswell, as music director, not only ensures that the vocals delivered by the cast are solid, but that their instrumentals are vibrant and absolutely thrilling as well. Jordyn Linkous’ costumes capture the style of the time perfectly, and William Gibbons-Brown and Spencer Crosswell’s Lighting and Sound designs ensure the evening is seen and heard to great effect. Scenic designer Jenna Houck brings a warm, inviting and realistic studio to vivid life on stage – creating a setting that often makes one forget they are not peering into an actual 50’s era recording studio.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse’s MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is a powerfully fun and electric evening of musical theatre. It is a show that uses familiar songs to tell the story of the most important night of rock and roll history you probably never read about in your history books. The performances are fantastic with music that will have you tapping your toes and dancing in the aisles, making for a memorable evening you won’t soon forget.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through September 29th. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Top Photo: The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Middle Photo 1: The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Middle Photo 2: Bryant Cobb as Johnny Cash

Middle Photo 3: Joey Maltese-Miller as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jack Supan as Carl Perkins, Jake Pearce as Elvis Presley, Bryant Cobb as Johnny Cash

Middle Photo 4Joey Maltese-Miller as Jerry Lee Lewis

Bottom Photo: Joey Maltese-Miller as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jeff Jeffers as Sam Phillips, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Dyanne, Jake Pearce as Elvis Presley

