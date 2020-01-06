Rebellion Clashes With A Chance At Redemption In HENRY IV, PART 1 At Orlando Shakes

Shakespeare's epic Fire and Reign series continues with a dynamic production of Henry IV, Part 1, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF. This production will run in repertory February 19 - March 21, 2020 along with Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers, as adapted by Catherine Bush. Tickets (starting at $30) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

"This season, patrons will witness the Rise of Henry V, Shakespeare's iconic coming of age story," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director. "Over the course of three productions, we'll see our hero rise from being a young drunken companion of the hilarious Falstaff, to taking on the responsibility of royalty, becoming king, and fighting for his nation's survival in a story that is as witty as it is relatable."

Henry IV, Part 1 is a part of Orlando Shakes' Fire and Reign Series, which will take audiences on an intriguing journey of Shakespeare's own version of "Game of Thrones." Over three seasons, the theater will produce seven Shakespeare productions in chronological order, exploring wars, alliances, battles, and betrayals. This series offers patrons the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience these exciting and rarely performed plays examining the rise and fall of kings and the end of an English dynasty.

"Patrons will find the stories of kings, queens, crowns and the struggle for power very familiar as it served as an inspiration for George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones: A Song of Fire and Ice series," said Helsinger. "This is truly a powerful experience that will appeal to modern audiences."

Throughout the series, patrons will receive a stamp at each production which they can place in a commemorative Fire and Reign passport, which ticket holders can pick up at the Orlando Shakes Box Office. Those who successfully see the entire series will receive a limited-edition "I've Seen Fire and I've Seen Reign!" t-shirt.

Patrons who see Orlando Shakes' Henry IV, Part 1, Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2, as well as the UCF Celebrates the Arts reading of Henry V, will earn a limited edition "I saw the Rise of Henry V" dog tag.

For more information visit orlandoshakes.org.





