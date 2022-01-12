Palace Theater Offering Aspiring Filmmakers Boot Camp Weekend MarchÂ  4 â€“ 6

The Palace Theater is offering an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to learn from an industry insider how to get your idea from idea to screen during the Aspiring Filmmakers Boot Camp, an intense weekend seminar March 4 - 6 at the theater, with Academy Award-winning producer Larry Meistrich.

Meistrich will teach attendees the A-Z's of filmmaking and how to approach movie making from a practical standpoint to ensure a smart career path for writers, directors and producers - or anyone who aspires to be in the entertainment business. The information presented is relevant to the industry today and includes in-depth advice gleaned from Meistrich's personal experience. He holds nothing back in advising attendees on exactly how to navigate the waters - from development to distribution.

Who should attend:

Ideal for aspiring writers, filmmakers, producers and anyone seeking a career in film.

What you can expect

Attendees will learn to pitch scripts and ideas - with an actual opportunity to pitch your idea, script and make a deal with Meisrich's Red Coral Productions.

About

Meistrich's company Red Coral Productions has discovered talent and made numerous production development deals from Boot Camps.

The weekend workshop is conducted by Larry Meistrich, an accomplished producer with a long history of success in the industry through The Shooting Gallery, and award-winning and notable films like 'Sling Blade', 'You Can Count On Me', 'Belly', 'Croupier', and 'Laws of Gravity'. Now leading Red Coral Productions, a film financing, production and distribution studio, Larry offers his expertise as a speaker for media, academic and film industry panels, and conducts several 'Aspiring Filmmakers Boot Camps' in select cities every year, as he is dedicated to uncovering new talent and opening doors of industry access. Pitches during the boot camp can and have resulted in people getting their projects greenlit.

Online participants will have access to the full weekend via live-stream, but will not be able to pitch their ideas. Don't miss this intensive weekend packed with film business education from an industry leader, and valuable advice on what it takes to succeed in today's entertainment world.

Cost for the three-day in-person workshop is $300 for adults. Virtual attendees - $150 (does not include the option to pitch their project); Student price: in person or virtual is $150 - must register in person at Palace Theater Box Office with student ID.

Workshop tickets may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required. To ensure safety of all during the workshop all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Please visit https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/ for details.