PARADE THE COLLECTIVE, Employee Art Exhibition By Cirque Du Soleil, Returns To Core Contemporary Gallery, December 4

Starting Dec. 4, PARADE The Collective, the locally acclaimed annual art exhibition produced by Cirque du Soleil,returns to Core Contemporary Gallery, Wednesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. until Jan. 4. The diverse art collection is curated, designed and created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff to showcase each participant's well-rounded creativity.

The month-long exhibition will begin with a welcome reception from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, which will allow patrons to mingle with the artists and get to know the innerworkings of the exclusive pieces displayed throughout the gallery. This year, 20 original works of art will be highlighted along with a variety of mediums including painting, photography, costuming, sculpture and multi-media work.

PARADE The Collective is open Dec. 4 - Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Core Contemporary Gallery is located at 900 E Karen Ave, Suite d-222, Las Vegas, NV 89109 and is free to attend.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You