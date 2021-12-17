Orlando Repertory Theatre Announces Official Naming of the Bocox Family Box Office

Orlando Repertory Theatre received a generous gift this year from Kirt and Cheryl Bocox and their family, with the official naming of the Bocox Family Box Office.

On December 5, 2021, Orlando REP Board, staff, and friends gathered to reveal the new name above the box office and celebrate the lasting impact made by the Bocox Family. Since joining the Board in 2010, Kirt has served in various capacities including Board Chair from July 2018 - July 2020. Current Board Chair Adam Scheinberg expressed that "Kirt has been such a large part of the history of the Orlando Repertory Theatre. As a patron, a Youth Academy parent, a sponsor, a donor, a board member, our Board Chair, and now Immediate Past Chair, Kirt's fingerprints are all over the building, figuratively and literally. We are so thankful for the Bocox Family for their time and support of our mission. It is fitting that Kirt's name will serve as a reminder of his legacy."

Kirt Bocox, a Tax Managing Director at KPMG, has brought corporate and individual support to Orlando REP through his philanthropic efforts. Executive Director Chris Brown expressed his gratitude, "I am humbled by his generosity and his family's desire to leave a lasting legacy at Orlando REP. I think the Bocox Family are model citizens of our community and naming our box office is just one small way they have contributed to this great organization."

"I have been blessed to see all the wonderful things that the Orlando REP has done, not just the performances, but with the educational programs and all the ways that the Orlando REP contributes to the community. I wanted to be a part of that legacy. The Orlando REP has given so much to me and my family, this is a small way to give back to them," stated Kirt.