Opera Orlando Delays Two Upcoming Performances Due to the Rise of COVID-19 Cases

Opera Orlando has delayed two upcoming productions due to concerns about the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"It is in the best interest of our audience's health and safety, as well as our performers," said executive director Gabriel Preisser.

The two shows that were affected are "Die Fledermaus," which was scheduled to open at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 31, as well as "Hansel and Gretel" set for mid-December.

Now the former is set for December, with the later expected to take the stage at the end of January.

The opera is working with Timucua Arts Foundation to record the chorus singers for "Die Fledermaus" ahead of the performance, with the singers socially distanced.

Ticketholders who are able to attend the rescheduled dates do not need to take any action. For those who can't, the ticket value can be converted to a donation to Opera Orlando, or refunds are available. For more information, ticketholders are asked to email the opera company at info@operaorlando.org or call 407-512-1900.

Read more on the Orlando Sentinel.

