Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Block Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everybody's a pirate this spring... set sail to an island retreat in the heart of Ocala! Join in downtown on Sunday, April 28 for changes in latitude and attitude as Ocala Civic Theatre presents Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville Block Party.

To kick off OCT's upcoming musical Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, we're celebrating on Broadway. No, not that Broadway... downtown Ocala at the intersection of SW Broadway Street and SW 1st Avenue. It's always five o'clock somewhere, but this block party goes from 3-7 p.m. And we've got music in the streets!

Endorsed by the legend himself, wildly popular Jimmy Buffett tribute band Gary Roland and The Landsharks Band will headline the celebration. After Jimmy played with The Landsharks in Key West, he hired them to be the house band at Margaritaville. They've played at Disney World 300+ times and at the Super Bowl, performed in concert with The Beach Boys, and toured nationally and in Europe. You'll feel like you're in the Caribbean with this fantastically fun and interactive "beach band" in an amazing concert of all the Parrothead favorites.

Need a license to chill? We'll have plenty of margaritas (of course!) for sale, along with other drinks to put the happy in happy hour. Local establishments will be open for business if you're searching for your lost shaker of salt or a cheeseburger in paradise. A commemorative cup is included with your ticket and will be available at all participating establishments, allowing you to drink and mingle outdoors. (Keep an eye on the horizon for even more details coming soon.)

General tickets to the block party are $60. VIP tickets are $85 and include the front row section for the concert, a separate bar, separate restrooms, and access to a VIP location.

Tickets to the block party go on sale March 4 through the OCT box office. Purchase tickets over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit www.ocalacivictheatre.com.

Want more island time? The musical Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville is live on stage May 2-19 at Ocala Civic Theatre. Tickets go on sale April 1 at $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger.