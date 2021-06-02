OPO's Eric Jacobsen Accepts Additional Position As Music Director Of Virginia Symphony Orchestra

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (OPO) has announced today that its Music Director, Eric Jacobsen, has accepted an additional position as Music Director of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra (Norfolk, VA) succeeding JoAnn Falletta. Jacobsen will begin his work in Virginia in the coming 2021-22 season.

Maestro Jacobsen will continue his commitments in Orlando in full, and OPO and Jacobsen expect shortly to reach agreement on a contract extension extending Jacobsen's commitment to Orlando through the 2023-2024 season.

Said Jacobsen, "There are so many beautiful projects and artistic goals in Orlando -- our amazing 21-22 season, a very special recording project with the music of Jeremy Kittel and Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and our future move into Steinmetz Hall. Orlando continues to be my home, and I'm so excited to continue making music with the Orlando Philharmonic. We have many, many great things still to do together, next season and beyond!"

OPO Executive Director Paul Helfrich said, "We are so proud of Eric and congratulate him on his appointment in Virginia. This is just further proof of how fortunate we are to have Eric in Orlando, as his talent is increasingly recognized on the national stage and he is in great demand. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration and to more great music-making with Eric."

OPO President-Elect, Melody Lynch, a Shareholder at the Lowndes firm, said "We are delighted that Eric continues to shine as a conductor and virtuosic musician. The Central Florida community is privileged to have such a talented conductor on the podium and we are excited to bring more amazing music to our community with Eric at the helm."

Both the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Virginia Symphony Orchestra are considered "Group 3" orchestras by the League of American Orchestras, the national service organization for American orchestras. The groupings are based on annual expenses. In the 18-19 season, the most recent season for which national figures are available, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra had annual expenses of $5.19 million, and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra had annual expenses of $6.68 million.