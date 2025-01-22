OCT to Present DADDY LONG LEGS: From Screen to Stage at the Marion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for a movie night downtown this Tuesday, January 28 as OCT presents Daddy Long Legs: From Screen to Stage at the Marion Theatre!

OCT's upcoming musical Daddy Long Legs was inspired by the 1955 musical-comedy film starring Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron. With a handful of Academy Award nominations and a witty screenplay, this vintage charmer is a song-and-dance classic from Hollywood's golden era. It's a lovely love story and a lighthearted night at the movies!

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a reception for VIP guests. First, step around the corner to The Thirsty Cobbler for a signature cocktail celebrating the event. Then enter the private room at Ivy On the Square for a generous buffet of delicious hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and live music featuring the talents of Becky Baby.

After an hour of food and fun, it's time to cross the street to the Marion Theatre (50 S. Magnolia Avenue). VIP guests will have reserved seating, along with a complimentary soda and popcorn. General seating begins at 6:45 p.m.

ï»¿Before the movie starts, the audience will meet the dynamic-duo cast of OCT's Daddy Long Legs, James Ray Taylor III and Megan Taylor, and be entertained by a live musical preview of the show. Then at 7:45 p.m., the lights will go down and this delightful movie musical will fill the screen!

TICKETS: VIP tickets to the event, including the reception and the movie, are $45. General admission to see the movie is $20. All tickets include a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and popcorn.

Buy tickets through the Marion Theatre or Reilly Arts Center box office. Visit or call (352) 351-1606 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

