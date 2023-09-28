Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA Joins Forces With Barnes & Noble For Book Fair Photo
Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA Joins Forces With Barnes & Noble For Book Fair

Theatre South Playhouse teams up with Barnes & Noble for a special book fair featuring the classic children's story, Matilda. Join us on October 21st for a day of imagination and empowerment.

2
FRIDA Comes to Opera Orlando Next Year Photo
FRIDA Comes to Opera Orlando Next Year

Opera Orlando continues its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage this January with Frida, Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s love letter to Mexican surrealist artist Frida Kahlo. Learn more about this opera and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey

For many years there has been a stigma around talking openly and honestly about one’s mental health and those things many rely upon for treatment, including medication and therapy. This has been especially the case for those in the black/BIPOC community. And though there has been progress made over the last few years, partially due to the realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much progress to be made. That is why it is especially important that New Generation Theatrical decided to produce NEXT TO NORMAL with a cast of mostly black/BIPOC actors to bring attention to this important issue and hopefully build awareness and support. And in doing so, New Gen delivers a raw, emotional gut punch that strikes a chord and a nerve in a powerful way.

4
Orlando Fringe Welcomes Two Organizations To Join The Fall 23 Lineup At Fringe ArtSpace Photo
Orlando Fringe Welcomes Two Organizations To Join The Fall 23' Lineup At Fringe ArtSpace

Orlando Fringe welcomes two organizations to join the fall 23' lineup at Fringe ArtSpace. Find out more about the exciting additions to the festival's program.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless! The Musical
Winter Park Playhouse (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Steinmetz Hall (10/27-10/29)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
The Abbey (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Valencia College Performing Arts Center (11/29-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (4/23-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You