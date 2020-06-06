Melbourne Civic Theatre Reopens With One-Man Show CHESAPEAKE

Melbourne Civic Theatre has opened, beginning last night, June 5, with a one-man show called "Chesapeake."

This two-act fantasy tracks the most extraordinary tale of a performance artist who's been robbed of an arts grant by an ambitious U.S. Senator. In reprisal, the artist kidnaps the Senator's prize Chesapeake retriever. Events move from criminal to metaphysical, and the human-dog relationship is examined in depth.

"MCT choose this play because it had one actor and minimal set," managing and artistic director Peg Girard told Florida Today.

"The unique thing about the play is for an actor to be on a stage for almost two hours, telling a story in which he must take on several personalities, and one not human," said Girard, who directs the show.

The show features light and set design and technical direction by Alan Selby, sound design by Wendy Reader and set art by Linda Lindsey.

Seating for the production is limited to ensure social distancing. Face masks are also required for all patrons.

"We are cleaning and disinfecting after each show," said Girard. "We have only 30 seats available per show and some rows roped off. We have one paper playbill which can be taken home or disposed of."

