Maks & Val THE STRIPPED DOWN TOUR Announced At The King Center

Maks & Val hit the stage at Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10 AM EST and will be available at www.kingcenter.com, at the venue box office Monday , Wedbesday, & Friday 12PM - 6PM EST, or by calling the Box Office at 321-242-2219.

The Stripped Down Tour is a unique, family friendly experience that will bring you closer to Maks & Val than ever before. The intimate evening is packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.

Genuine and heartwarming, the Stripped Down Tour promises to take your emotions for a ride, and have you smiling on the drive back. The boys leave their hearts out on stage... and maybe a shirt or two.

For more information visit: kingcenter.com.