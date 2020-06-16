Mad Cow Theatre Announces Women's Voices Festival

Mad Cow Theatre announces its first annual Women's Voices Festival of new works by emerging and established female and female-identifying playwrights. With the mission of focusing on the word, Mad Cow Theatre is excited to bring more stories to life focused on the female voice.



"Mad Cow was founded on the principle that theatre should reflect distinctive experiences," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "We are delighted to showcase the talents of and give a voice to our female playwrights."



Mad Cow is now accepting submissions of new plays to be featured in the festival! Interested playwrights are encouraged to read Mad Cow Theatre's mission statement and look at past production history to get an idea of the type of work that the theatre produces. Up to 5 finalists will be selected for inclusion in the festival. The winner will receive $300 and consideration for their play to be fully produced at Mad Cow Theatre. The runner-up will receive $150. For a full list of submission instructions and requirements, please visit this link.

