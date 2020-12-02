Mad Cow Theatre Announces Holiday On Church Event

'Tis the season! Mad Cow Theatre will bring a brand-new, festive and socially-distanced event to Downtown Orlando for the 2020 holiday season. "Holiday on Church Street" will be presented in the Church Street Plaza just outside of Mad Cow Theatre on select dates this month.



To end an upside-down 2020 with right-side-up panache, we've pulled out all the stops and created a celebration that only Florida can, with wacky, light-up Florida décor, palm trees, pink flamingos, and Christmas cows. Patrons can enjoy live music, food and drink, family-friendly activities and a pasture's worth of spectacular entertainment.



Make sure to end the night with the musical pleasure of our holiday Cabaret, It was a Very Good Yule, or prepare your best "ho ho ho" with the hilarious Laughing All the Way comedy improv show. Celebrate tacky traditions and heartfelt moments in a safe and socially distant celebration sure to get you laughing, singing and dashing through the (fake) Florida snow!



To spread the holiday cheer even further, patrons can also give back to those in need by bringing canned food donations to our drop off bins.

Access to the daytime event on the weekends is free, but patrons will be able to purchase "Moo-lah" tickets at the door to redeem for food, drinks and activities.



It Was a Very Good Yule and Laughing All the Way will be performed outdoors with socially-distanced seating. Tickets can be purchased for $25 here.



COVID-19 Safety Information: Masks are required for everyone entering the plaza. Patrons must sign a waiver and pass a temperature screening before being granted admission. There will be safety officers patrolling the area to ensure everyone is in compliance with these safety measures.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You