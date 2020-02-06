Mad Cow Theatre Announces Free Tickets For WWII Veterans

Mad Cow Theatre is offering free tickets to World War II veterans during its run of Last Train to Nibroc. These special tickets are available for all regular performance dates and are not valid on Preview or Pay-What-You-Will performances. Call Patron Services at 407.297.8788 to redeem this offer. Non-World War II veterans will still receive a discount of $10 off of their tickets.

In December 1940, an east-bound cross-country train carries the bodies of the great American writers Nathanael West and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Also on board is May, who shares her seat with charming, young Raleigh. Raleigh wants to be a writer; May wants to be a missionary and they discover they are from neighboring towns in Kentucky. In this boy-meets-girl romance, two young people navigate through the tough times of a country at war discovering what they have to give up to get what they really want. A change in plans sets the course for a journey filled with emotional struggles, family differences, and ultimately - love.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You