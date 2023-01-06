Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Announced At The Athens Theatre

Roald Dahl's Matilda not only explores the awe-inspiring powers of magic–but also tells of the innate determination that resides within each and every one of us.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Whether it's having your fortune told, your tarot cards read, or watching a person seemingly being sawed in half, we mere humans are drawn to the mystique and allure of magic and illusions.

Roald Dahl's Matilda not only explores the awe-inspiring powers of magic-but also tells of the innate determination that resides within each and every one of us. Through education, the kindness of strangers, and our own strong will, it can, at times, be possible for us to change our own destiny.

Matilda is keenly aware that, in regards to her family, she is much like one of the typical questions on a standardized test: "which one of these is not like the other?" She prefers Tolstoy to television, Chaucer to Cheese-Whiz, and Belarusian antiquities to bingo.

Her home life is miserable, thanks to her peroxide princess, hot-roller-loving mother and her morally-defunct, questionable-car-selling father. When she is finally "allowed" to attend school, she is faced with Agatha Trunchbull, a veritable tyrant of a head mistress who prides herself on equating children to the evolutionary low-ranking maggot.

Through what would easily be considered insurmountable adversity, Matilda plows on through. At Crunchem Hall, she encounters the tender-hearted Miss Honey who shows Matilda the warmness and kindness she so greatly longed for. And, through all of this, Matilda discovers an unexpected surprise. Deep within her mental mastery lies something her vast textbook knowledge cannot explain - her newfound ability to perform magic!

Lorelei Cook, stars as the adorable Matilda. The role of dictatorial Agatha Trunchbull is played by Farentino Lennox. The loveable Miss Honey is played by Gracie Holland. Allison McKinney Maxwell Directs this fantastic, fun filled-production. Lyndsay Fuller Michalek choreographs the show's dazzling dance numbers and the melodious music is courtesy of Tori Rathbun.

Matilda and her army of tough tots will march on to the stage on Friday, January 27th's opening night at 7:30 PM which will feature our traditional champagne (or sparkling juice) toast enhanced with a bit of pixie dust, of course. Performances run through February 12th, so, please join us in welcoming the New Year with this heartwarming musical which is sure to entertain audiences of all ages!

A special ASL/English interpreted performance will be held on Friday, February 10th.

All Tickets and information are available online at the Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com), or by calling the Box Office at 386-736-1500.Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.




