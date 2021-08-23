Little Radical Theatrics Announces Auditions for All Ages Community Theater Production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Little Radical Theatrics, a Rosen JCC Town Square Partner, has announced auditions for its All Ages Community Theater Production of "The Sound of Music".

Directed by Daniel Roche

Choreographed/Assistant Directed by Carly Clark

Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson

Stage Managed by RJ Puma

PERFORMANCES November 19th at 7 PM, November 20th at 2 and 7:30 PM and November 21st at 3 PM at the Rosen JCC's Event Center in Orlando, FL

AUDITIONS will be held by appointment on Wednesday September 8th and Thursday September 9th from 6-8 PM. Callbacks will be held on Saturday September 11th starting at 4 PM at Rosen Inn International 7600 International Drive Orlando, FL (10 minutes from the JCC)

REHEARSALS begin September 27th and run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6/6:30-9/9:30 PM at Rosen Inn International 7600 International Drive. Actors will not be called to every rehearsal, exact schedule will depend on role and performers' conflicts.

TO MAKE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT please e-mail littleradicaltheatrics@gmail.com with your headshot (or recent photo) and resume (or list of any performing experience) and your preferred date and time for your audition.

If you cannot make the audition days please email littleradicaltheatrics@gmail.com and THEY will send instructions on how to send a video submission.

The role of "Mother Abbess" is cast. Seeking performers ages 5-75+ for all other roles!

Their commitment to diversity: LRT has always been a champion of diverse casting in every aspect; constantly making efforts to make sure their onstage worlds truly reflect the diversity of their offstage world. Representation and inclusion matter and race, body type, assigned at birth gender or disability should not be a roadblock for the right actor to play a role. They HIGHLY encourage all actors of every race, gender, physical type, and ability to audition for all roles!

Please note they are a non paying community theater and they do not offer a travel stipend. However they will have a tip jar at performances from which the proceeds will be divided amongst all performers and any volunteer crew members.

For more information on LRT and their programs please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com