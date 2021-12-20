Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year & More Join Kraken Music Fest

Kraken Music Fest is returning to Orlando for its biggest and most exciting year to date. Making a splash at The Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, FL on Saturday, February 19, 2022, this lineup for the third annual Kraken Fest features a mix of punk rock legends and Florida staples including, The Used, Less Than Jake, Story Of The Year, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Evergreen Terrace, We're Wolves, and The Dev.

As Florida's first independent rock festival, Kraken Fest has quickly become a main event, with last year's festival seeing thousands of fans in attendance supporting headliner Taking Back Sunday.

"We are insanely excited for Kraken Fest 2022," says festival founders Freddy Escobar and Marcelo Ferreira. "Orlando has welcomed us with open arms since our first show there, so we are thrilled to be back and continue to grow. We are pumped to have the opportunity to bring The Used back to Florida after the unforeseen cancellation of their Orlando show earlier this year. And of course, we always look for ways to stay true to our roots and ensure Florida bands are well represented and we've done just that with two legendary bands - Less Than Jake and Evergreen Terrace. This will be our biggest Kraken Fest yet and we cannot wait!"

Less Than Jake vocalist and guitarist Chris DeMakes says, "Hey Kraken Fest! We are so honored that you invited us to play your festival. Orlando is right in our backyard, and we know this show is gonna go off! Can't wait to rock with our friends in The Used, Story Of The Year, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus as well. See ya soon!"

Florida's own We're Wolves adds, "Words cannot begin to describe our excitement for playing this event. We grew up on all this music. It all heavily influenced our young minds, and it's crazy to see our name on the same flyer with all these giants.

Tickets for Kraken Music Festival go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21 at 10:00 AM ET at this link, with General Admission tickets starting at $54.95. There will also be two VIP ticketing options with standard VIP starting at $85 and VIP Side Stage starting at $150.

VIP tickets will include General Admission entry, access to a private VIP section with seating next to the stage, a private bar, VIP bathrooms, and expedited entry. The VIP Side Stage tickets will include VIP entry, access to the side stage viewing area for both the headliner and main support act, access to a private VIP section with seating next to the stage, a private bar, VIP bathrooms, and expedited entry.

Kraken Fest is all ages and hours are from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.