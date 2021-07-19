Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

King Center Announces Comedian Kevin James

pixeltracker

Smith is the star of King Of Queens, Kevin Can Wait, Paul Blart Mall Cop and more.

Jul. 19, 2021  

King Center Announces Comedian Kevin James

King Center presents Kevin James, Sunday, December 5 at 7:30 PM.

You've seen him in TV's "King Of Queens" and "Kevin Can Wait", and in the hit movies "Paul Blart Mall Cop", "The Zookeeper", "Here Comes The Boom", "Grownups" and more.

Now, see Kevin live as he returns to the King Center for the first time since his sold out 2013 appearance. Sunday, December 5 promises to be an evening of standup comedy as only he can deliver.

Catch Kevin's comedy special "Never Don't Give Up", and his new series "The Crew", both streaming on Netflix.

Learn more at KingCenter.com


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr
Mary Testa
Mary Testa

More Hot Stories For You

  • Micah Thomas, Jeremy Dutton and More Announced at The Giant Ledge Summer Jazz Series
  • Brave New World Rep Seeks New Plays For Reading Series 2022
  • JACK Presents Lea Bertucci at Riis Beach and the DUMBO Archway
  • Lillias White, Nick Rashad Burroughs and More to Perform at Darkness RISING's Black Mental Health Benefit Block Party