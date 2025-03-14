Jean Caze Leads Community Jazz Jam Session at Green Market In Pompano Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pompano Beach Cultural Center invites jazz enthusiasts, musicians, and community members to a special Jazz Jam Session with Jean Caze on March 22, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of live improvisation with an internationally-celebrated jazz artist.



As part of the Green Market, this dynamic session will immerse attendees in the magic of spontaneous jazz, bringing together talent, rhythm, and creative expression in a welcoming and interactive atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned musician or a passionate listener, this is your chance to jam with Jean Caze himself and enjoy an unforgettable musical experience.



"Jean Caze is a world-class musician whose passion for jazz and deep connection to his cultural roots create an electrifying experience for audiences," said Ty Tabing, Director of the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department. "This jam session is an exciting way to bring our community together through the universal language of music."

In addition to the jam session, Jean Caze will be performing a free concert at 7:00 PM at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. While admission is complimentary, RSVPs were required and all seats have been taken! However, a waitlist has now opened, giving additional guests the opportunity to secure seats should they become available.

