Horizon High School Theatre to Premiere One-Act Musical THE OLD MAN ANDTHE OLD MOON in November

Horizon High School Theatre will premiere their one-act musical production, The Old Man and the Old Moon, this November ahead of bringing the show to the District Five Thespian festival!

The Old Man has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he (or his wife, the Old Woman) can remember. When she is drawn away by a mysterious melody sparking memories of their shared past, the Old Man must decide between duty (and routine) and love (and adventure). Luckily for audiences everywhere, he chooses the latter, and what follows is an imaginative sea-faring epic, encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of all: change. Between guest artist masterclasses, an award-winning creative team led by Horizon High School Theatre Director Nicholas Wainwright, music director Maura Sitzmann, and a rotating cast of 7 students, Horizon's one-act musical is certain to make waves!

When asked about the production, Wainwright stated " When selecting a full season of shows, it is vital to have a thesis for the year. This year, it was important to me that coming out of the times of the pandemic, we themed our theatrical season around "family healing" as our core. The second family we deal with is met with the challenges of long-lasting marriage, and the loss of drive and adventure. The Old Man and the Old Woman never lose their love for one-another, they just simply forgot how to show eachother. The Old Woman decides it is time for some adventure in her life again, and off we depart on this chase after the Old Man's lost love."

Wainwright even let us in on a surprise for this specific production's music. "In this production, all of the music you hear is played by the students. The cast never leaves the stage. We wanted a true sense of ensemble "story-theatre"."

The music in the show is indeed played by students with their own musical instruments. (Some of which are brand new to them as of this summer.) Instruments onstage include guitars, double bass, violin, banjos and even accordian. The music is directed by Maura Sitzmann, a frequent guest director at Horizon, working artist/performer in the Orlando area, and internationally as a music director for RWS Entertainment.

"The work that Maura Sitzmann has done with these students is truly a feat to see and hear to believe. I am beyond proud of their work and the story they are sharing not only here this evening, but as they bring this production to the District 5 Thespian festival."

"Our students have made quite a splash to the Horizon West community and to Orange County. Already, in our inaugural year, we inducted over 40 Thespians, premiered a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol, and qualified for the State festival (even gaining superiors and excellents on our first visit there!) But what I am most proud of, is the collaborative spirit built here at Horizon. Students have found family and built the community that theatre programs require to succeed and grow. I cannot wait to see what is on the horizon! (Pun intended)." Says Wainwright.

The Old Man and the Old Moon musical runs November 15 & 16 at 7 PM before heading to the festival. Tickets begin at $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit horizonhstheatre.com/tickets