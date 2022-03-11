Garden Theatre Board Selects New Chair

The Garden Theatre Board of Directors recently voted unanimously to appoint Vice-Chair Allie Braswell to the role of Board Chair.

"Our Garden Theatre family is comprised of generous donors, talented staff and artists, the volunteer members of our governing board, and most importantly our Garden Theatre patrons," says Braswell. "Our common thread is a passion for providing a venue for members of our region to embrace and enjoy the arts. As the first Chairman of African heritage, I am truly honored to assume the role of Chairman of the Garden Theatre Board of Directors as we continue to blaze new trails for others to follow. The theatre will continue to support diverse storytelling by ensuring that we foster an environment that is open, welcoming and inclusive of the entire mosaic that is Central Florida." Download Press Release (PDF)

Braswell is a seasoned professional in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors and has been a member of the Garden Theatre Board of Directors since 2019. Elected to the role of Vice-Chair of the Board in 2021, Allie has been part of the theatre succession plan for the Chair role. Under his leadership, the Garden successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in August 2020. Since then, the Garden has continued producing innovative, impactful, and inclusive theatre, in addition to engaging Education programs.

Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh is also looking forward to Braswell's tenure as Chair: "I am excited to partner with Allie as we embark on this new chapter of the Garden Theatre's journey. Over the past few years, Allie has been there as a mentor, leader, and friend as we have navigated both challenging and triumphant moments at the Garden. We share a passion for creating art that enriches our community and offers a safe and welcoming space for all artists, supporters, staff, volunteers, and patrons. I look forward to working under his leadership and collaborating to ensure we continue to bring relevance, authenticity and the best of Central Florida talent to our stage."