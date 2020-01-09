Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons Tribute Performs One-Night-Only At The Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse will present Let's Hang On!, a tribute to the iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its One-Night-Only Series of special events on the Mainstage. Net proceeds from the evening will directly support the Playhouse's quality musical theatre programming in-house and out in the community.

Let's Hang On! is a high-energy tribute to the music and style of the iconic group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and also the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. This 90-minute show will showcase the trademark vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies, and crisp choreography that made The Four Seasons one of the greatest vocal groups of all time!

Let's Hang On! features four professional singers - Chris Barletta, Rich Bresnehan, Josh Eleazer, and Jared Slater - and four professional musicians including show founders Bill Norman and Bob Schubert.

Performing to sold-out audiences nationwide, this stage production has been dubbed the #1 Frankie Valli tribute show in the U.S. and continues to entertain sold-out audiences from New York to Hawaii and from Florida to Canada! The one-night-only event includes all of the great mega-hits of The Four Seasons -"Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "December '63," Who Loves You," and many many more!

Seats are expected to sell fast and will go on sale through the Winter Park Playhouse box office and online, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $65 with net proceeds benefiting The Winter Park Playhouse, a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization.

For tickets and more information call The Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





