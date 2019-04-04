FTA is Now Accepting Entries for 4th Annual New Musical Discovery Series

Florida Theatrical Association announces the call for entries for their fourth annual New Musical Discovery Series. A showcase for new musicals, the New Musical Discovery Series will be presented in September 2019 at The Abbey and The MEZZ in downtown Orlando.

Aspiring writers from around the country are encouraged to submit their new works, which will be reviewed by a panel of theater professionals, including renowned directors, writers, producers and performers. The panel will select two works that will each receive a staged reading. One final winner will receive a workshop presented of their piece featuring local directors and talent. The Discovery Series will also include talkbacks for students and audiences with the playwrights and directors.

The deadline to submit musicals for consideration is May 20, 2019.

Submission Guidelines:

All submissions must include:

· A cover letter

· A history of the musical's development

· A synopsis

· Full script

· A CD or flash drive with at least six songs from the production (it can be a very basic recording)

*Please note that materials will not be returned.

Playwrights must be available for rehearsals and performances September 13-20, 2019.

All materials should be mailed to:

Florida Theatrical Association

Attn: Play Submission

100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 200

Orlando, FL 32801

Or all of the above materials can also be sent electronically to: KennyHoward@FloridaTheatrical.org

For full submission guidelines and more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org or email KennyHoward@FloridaTheatrical.org.





