FTA Presents THE FULL MONTY At The Abbey

Florida Theatrical Association presents the ten-time Tony Award nominee THE FULL MONTY at The Abbey in downtown Orlando August 1 though 19. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.TicketFly.com.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, THE FULL MONTY is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. Six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, NY are miserable. They have no cash and no prospects. After seeing their wives go crazy over male strippers at their "Girls' Night Out," the men set out to make some quick cash showing off their "real man" bodies by becoming a team of male strippers. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they're stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it go."

Florida Theatrical Association's production of THE FULL MONTY will feature Brett McMahon as Jerry Lukowski, Tad Kincade as Dave Bukatinsky, Blake Aburn as Malcolm MacGregor, Terrence J. Jamison as Noah "Horse" T. Simmons, Kyle Szen as Ethan Girard, and Robert Laurita as Harold Nichols. Rounding out the ensemble are Rebecca Fisher (Vicki Nichols), Morgan Cook (Georgie Bukatinsky), Ashley Wilcox (Pam Lukowski), Wendy Starkand (Jeannette Bermeister), Taggart Connor (Nathan Lukowski), Philip Prete (Buddy "Keno" Walsh), Gabriella Juliet (Ensemble), Marissa Volpe (Ensemble), Laura Swindoll (Ensemble), Jerry Jobe Jr. (Ensemble), and Eduardo Rivera (Ensemble).

Tickets for THE FULL MONTY at The Abbey are $25 for General Admission and $40 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating, Tickets can be purchased at www.TicketFly.com.





