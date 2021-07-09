Florida Theatrical Association Announces Selections for the 2021 New Musical Discovery Series 

Florida Theatrical Association has announced the winners of their sixth annual New Musical Discovery Series, a showcase for new musicals to be presented September 12 and 13 at 7pm at The MEZZ in downtown Orlando. The staged readings will be open to the public and free of charge.

More than 50 aspiring playwrights from around the country submitted new works that were reviewed by a panel of theater professionals. The panel selected two works that will each receive a staged reading featuring local directors and talent.

"We were overwhelmed by the amount of great new works that we received this year to be considered for the New Musical Discovery Series," said FTA's Education Director Kenny Howard. "We are thrilled with our two winning selections and can't wait to share these unique, diverse shows with new audiences."

New Musical Discovery Series Staged Reading Selections:

TRIPLE THREATS

Book by Tracey Conyer Lee

Music & Lyrics by Nehemiah Luckett & Tracey Conyer Lee

Synopsis: It's 1981, and a frustrated Black theatremaker receives the age-old ultimatum from his pregnant wife to give up his dream and become a more stable provider for their growing family. On a quest to prove he can do both, the artist happens upon a white career criminal trying to win back his Black - even bigger criminal - love interest, which provides the artist with a story that could change the landscape of American theatre. With his new muses opening doors the artist couldn't on his own, the unlikely trio lie, cheat, and steal their way to living their most authentic lives - all while writing a big ole Broadway musical called "Love Thief".

AM

Book, Music & Lyrics by Piper Loomis and Jennifer Loomis

Synopsis: It's 1966, and AM radio rules with fads, ads, contests and, oh yeah, the boss music! Two lovestruck kids and an intermittently more mature couple step into the radio dial and sing, as their stories twist and twist a little closer. Tune in to "AM," where the all new "hits" keep comin' - along with a couple of catchy love stories - and turn it up!

Started in 2016, FTA's New Musical Discovery Series was Orlando's first incubator program for new musical works. Since the program's inception, FTA has received more than 300 submissions from across the United States, providing aspiring writers the opportunity to showcase their work and provide valuable insight and feedback as they prepare to bring these projects to the next level.

For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.