Apr. 14, 2021  

FRIGORIFIC Announced At Orlando Fringe

Lorelei Zarifian will present the world premiere of Frigorific at the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival! Frigorific is written and performed by Lorelei Zarifian.

Direction along with lighting and sound design is by Katie Parsons, with sound engineering by Brant Parsons. Marketing is by Lily E. Garnett. Frigorific features the vocal talents of Jenora Duprey, Amanda Gazy, Brant Parsons, Stephen Bears, and Lindsey Harris.

Meet Lolo - a woman battling nervous breakdowns, chatty A.I. devices and a maddening refrigerator. In a time where the "real world" can't seem to shut up long enough for her to catch a break, Lolo takes the audience on a comedic journey of isolation from her kitchen. From the playwright that brought you Excuse My French, international artist Lorelei Zarifian's latest one woman show, Frigorific, will have you laughing, cheering, and questioning the noise of your own life.

Performances will take place in the Green Venue, located in the Orlando Repertory Theatre at 1001 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased at https://orlandofringe.org/

Audience members are required to have a Fringe Button and must present their button upon arrival at the venue. Entry into the venue will not be permitted without a Fringe Button. There is no late entry. Run time of the show is 60 minutes.


