Entertainment Design Of Cindy White Exhibit Opens At Orlando Repertory Theatre

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) announces an art installation of the entertainment design work of local artist Cindy White. The exhibit, titled You Mean Sort Of Like This? The Entertainment Design World (Or Process) of Cindy White , located throughout the Bush Lobby, opens with a special wine and cheese reception on May 2 beginning at 6:30pm. The exhibit runs through October 2, 2019.

People around the world and of all ages have enjoyed the works of celebrated designer, Cindy White. Her work has brought to life the magical worlds of theme parks, theatrical performances, and parades. If you have seen or been to SeaWorld's Sesame Street Neighborhood, parades at Walt Disney World, Pantopia at Busch Gardens, Tokyo Disneyland, Dollywood, or performances at Orlando REP and so much more, you have seen the artistic genius of Cindy at work and at play.

We are extremely fortunate to have an artist of Cindy White's caliber here in Orlando and creating beautiful worlds on our stages. I have been a Cindy White fan for many years and want to share the scope of her work with our audiences. We are excited to celebrate Cindy with an exhibit that will be on display through the beginning of October, so that many audiences including the Orlando International Fringe Festival will have the opportunity to see her work, says Orlando REP Artistic Director Jeff Revels.

Cindy White's magnificent stylings have a confectionary appeal touched by something magical, drawn with the guiding hand of fairies and finished with a sprinkling of pixie dust, says Rhett Wickham from Tales From The Laughing Place magazine.

The opening reception of the exhibit will be held May 2 from 6:30 8:30pm at Orlando REP. To RSVP, guests should email Vicki Landon no later than May 1 at vlandon@orlandorep.com.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando REP is a professional theatre with a mission to create experiences that enlighten, entertain, and enrich families and young audiences. The 2018-2019 season is generously presented by Advent Health. In addition to productions, Orlando REP conducts community engagement initiatives. The award-winning REP Youth Academy provides classes and workshops for children, along with professional development opportunities to classroom teachers. Housed in a three theatre complex in Orlando's Loch Haven Park, Orlando REP is also home to the University of Central Florida's MFA in Theatre for young Audiences graduate program. Orlando REP is Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences.





