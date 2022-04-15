ENTHRALLMENT: THE MUSICAL to Premiere at Orlando Fringe

Enthrallment: The Musical will premiere at the Orlando Fringe Festival, featuring locally well-known performers as well as a few new faces, bringing life to this dark musical comedy. The Orlando International Fringe Festival has long been known for cutting edge and original theatrical productions, with this year being no different. With an entirely original score, Enthrallment: The Musical brings together the best elements of the traditional vampire story paired with music, dark comedy, camp, horror, and love.

Set in 18th century England, Enthrallment: The Musical is the darkly comedic tale of four cursed individuals caught in a Vampire's nightmare that lands them in a most questionable brothel to do battle with Dracula. With singing vampires, angry wives, bawdy ladies, and uptight men, Enthrallment: The Musical will keep you on the edge of your seat with suspense and laughing at the outlandish events that await the cast.

"When I was presented with the script to Enthrallment: The Musical, I was first taken in by the comedic ghoulishness of the story. When I heard the music, I was completely on board. This is the kind of script that might come across your desk once in a lifetime," says Director Terri Giannoutsos. "This is the best cast I have ever had the privilege to work with, and we are so looking forward to filling the Orange Venue at the Orlando Fringe Festival."

Enthrallment: The Musical will be performed in the Orange Venue (Margeson Theater) at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre in Loch Haven Park.

Performance times:



5/18/22, 7:30 PM EST

5/19/22, 6:15 PM EST

5/21/22, 5:45 PM EST

5/22/22, 1:30 PM EST

5/24/22, 8:45 PM EST

5/27/22, 9:45 PM EST

5/29/22, 8:45 PM EST

CAST FOR ENTHRALLMENT: THE MUSICAL

Dorian: Paris

Dracula: Janine Papin

Renfield: Jonathan Barreto

Larkin: Jon Burke

Baxter: Kat Akers

Olivia: Melina Smart

Edwina: Beth Hall

Victoria: Scarlett Barreto

Maurice: Brian Nidever

Madame Rose: Elizabeth Nidever

Lily: Yinelly Arnold

Henrietta: Elle Grant

Mary: Maia Goldstone

Maria: Emma McConnell

Violet: Khrysti Hunsworth

Jenny: Debbie Sussman

For ticketing information prior to May 16th, please contact the Orlando Fringe Box office at boxoffice@orlandofringe.org.

Media inquiries should be directed to The Small Marketing Agency at 321-689-3335 or dgoldstone@hotmail.com.

Enthrallment: The Musical is for mature audiences only. The production does have limited violence and gore, as well as riotous moments of laughter.