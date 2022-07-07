Dr. Phillips Center Announces What You Need to Know Ahead of HAMILTON's Public On-Sale

Hamilton will return to Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts from October 26 to November 20, 2022.

Presented by Dr. Phillips Center in partnership with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, it has taken the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton, and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Here is what ticket buyers need to know ahead of the public on sale starting Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m. ET.

When will Hamilton be in Orlando?

Hamilton returns to Walt Disney Theater October 26-November 20, 2022. Show times vary from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET.

When will single tickets go on sale?

Single tickets go on sale Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Your best option for buying tickets will be online at drphillipscenter.org/hamilton. Tickets will also be sold by phone through the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.

Can I buy tickets in person?

Yes, the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office opens at 10 a.m. You'll be given a number and directed to a waiting room until your number is called. However, your best option for buying tickets will be online at drphillipscenter.org/hamilton.

Can I buy tickets from other vendors?

The only official website for purchasing tickets to Hamilton at Dr. Phillips Center is www.drphillipscenter.org. Purchasing tickets from any other seller or website runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets or paying extremely inflated prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Dr. Phillips Center is unable to reprint or replace lost, replicated, or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with additional information. If you arrive at a Dr. Phillips Center performance with a fraudulent ticket, you will not be allowed entry.

When will this Broadway season's other shows go on sale?

Six will go on sale Tuesday, August 2, 2022. You can sign up for our email list at drphillipscenter.org/email to be the first to know when single tickets are available for other shows in our AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season.

What can I expect when buying online on July 14?

Join the virtual waiting room. Log into your drphillipscenter.org account starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14. You can click the "Get Tickets" button to hold your place in line. If you're on the Hamiltonwebpage before 10 a.m., you'll need to refresh the page in order to access the "Get Tickets" button. Your place in line is secure as long as you stay online.

Buy your tickets. Once you reach the buying page, you have 10 minutes to complete your purchase. Remember: You're allowed up to nine tickets per household address-and all sales are final. Confirm the date and time before you buy because there are no refunds or exchanges.



Buy parking. Many options are available in downtown Orlando, including valet parking at the Dr. Phillips Center, public transit and self-parking in nearby garages. You can add valet to your online cart before finishing your ticket purchase. For more info, visit our parking and transportation page.



Look for a confirmation email. After buying tickets, you'll get a confirmation email. Hang onto that confirmation because it has your order number and other important information.

Receive your tickets digitally. To protect your purchase and assure the validity of tickets, they'll be distributed as digital tickets only. To learn more about digital tickets, visit our "Know Before You Go" page at drphillipscenter.org/kbyg and look for the "All About Tickets" section.



Protect your tickets. Each ticket has a one-of-a-kind barcode that will activate the day of your show. Sharing this barcode online can compromise your tickets. Do not share a photo of your Hamilton tickets with anyone-especially on social media.

Avoid getting scammed. If you follow the steps above, you should avoid unintentionally buying tickets from scalpers hoping to make huge profits by reselling tickets.

Misplaced your tickets? If your tickets are lost or stolen, call the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.

How do I improve my odds of buying tickets quickly?

Confirm your Dr. Phillips Center account online today. Make sure you have an account at drphillipscenter.org-and that your username and password are valid and working before Thursday, July 14. If you already have an account, click here to check your username and password. If you need to set up an account, click here to get started. And if you need help from a real person, call the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603 before 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

Don't be too quick to click. Instead of clicking any links or searching on Google, just type in the web address www.drphillipscenter.org to guarantee you're accessing the official Dr. Phillips Center site for tickets. If you do a search, you'll find many sites offering tickets for sale-and they're likely to be marked up by scalpers hoping to make huge profits.

Only use one web browser or tab. Using multiple browsers could make you look like a "ticket bot," which could cause you to be kicked out of the ticket-buying process.

How much will tickets cost?

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party reseller. There is no guarantee those tickets are genuine-and tickets bought from a reseller do not come with customer service support from the Dr. Phillips Center.

Is there a ticket limit?

There is a strict limit of nine tickets per household address to allow as many people as possible to see Hamilton. After available tickets are sold, online purchases will be reviewed. Any purchase found violating the Hamilton ticket policy will be canceled without further consideration.

I'd like to bring a group-how can I do that?

To buy tickets for groups of 10 or more people, fill out a request form at drphillipscenter.org/groups or reach out to our group sales team atgroups@drphillipscenter.org or 407.455.5550.

Will there be ASL performances?

Yes, ASL interpretation and audio description will be provided during the matinee performance on Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m. Additional ASL or AD performances may be requested at least two weeks before the

show by emailing guestservices@drphillipscenter.org.

Is the Dr. Phillips Center wheelchair accessible?

Yes, the Dr. Phillips Center is wheelchair accessible with elevators reaching all tiers and wheelchair lifts reaching select tiers of Walt Disney Theater. For more info, visit our accessibility page.

Is there an age restriction?

Due to some strong language and non-graphic adult situations, we recommend ages 10+ for Hamilton.

Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be in the show?

No, Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be in this cast. This is the cast of the Hamilton North American Angelica Tour, but it will be produced with the same attention to detail and high quality as the Broadway production.

Can I still subscribe to the full AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season?

Due to overwhelming interest, season subscriptions are no longer on sale. You can sign up for our email list at drphillipscenter.org/email to be the first to know when single tickets go on sale for other shows this season.

Hamilton is part of the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season. Additional shows available include: SIX, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Chicago, My Fair Lady and Beetlejuice.