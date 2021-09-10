Dr. Phillips Center Announces Updated Safety Protocols For Indoor Shows and Events

In an effort to create the safest environment for guests, artists, students and colleagues, the Dr. Phillips Center announces that it is enacting a new policy.

Effective Friday, Oct. 1 for all indoor shows and events, face coverings are required for guests-as well as documentation showing a negative COVID-19 test. Instead of a negative test result, guests can provide documentation showing their full vaccination status.

These new policies will not apply to events at Frontyard Festival, presented by AdventHealth-which will continue to offer live, outdoor entertainment through mid-December 2021.

Guests 12+ years old are required to provide documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before the show-or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test result conducted within 48 hours before the show's start time. The test result can be presented either printed or digital, and must clearly reflect the name of the guest, the date of the test, the type of test performed and the negative test result.

As an alternative, vaccinated guests can show documentation of their full vaccination status with the final dose at least 14 days before the show date. Acceptable documentation includes the original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card or a digital copy. Photo ID must also be shown, either for the test result or vaccination status.

Guests 2+ years old are required to wear a suitable face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin while inside the arts center.

If an existing ticket holder is unable to comply with these updated policies, they can contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at the Dr. Phillips Center for a full refund. For tickets purchased through resale or third-party sites, ticket holders should contact those sites directly to determine their refund policies.

The Dr. Phillips Center has helped lead the community-and arts centers across the country-in creating a safe, healthy environment for guests and artists. As an innovative response to the pandemic, the arts center launched its outdoor Frontyard Festival in December 2020 to lift the community, stay relevant, bring people back to work and stay in business.

The arts center continues to monitor the situation and follow health and safety guidelines developed with AdventHealth-as well as with guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines, visit drphillipscenter.org.