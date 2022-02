Dr. Phillips Center Adds Additional Music and Dance Performances

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced additional performances this season at Steinmetz Hall as part of its new Dance and Music Series. The lineup includes cellist Yo-Yo Ma with pianist Kathryn Stott, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Tango Argentina, Mark Morris Dance Group, Silkroad Ensemble, and more.

Dance Series

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater - Tuesday & Wednesday, February 22 & 23, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Tango Argentina - Sunday, March 6, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Mark Morris Dance Group - Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Music Series

Silkroad Ensemble: Phoenix Rising - Sunday, March 27, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra - Saturday, April 2, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott - Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/.