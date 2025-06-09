Daniel Bennett Will Perform at the Reilly Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Reilly Arts Center (500 NE 9th Street Ocala, FL) on Saturday, June 14 at 7:30pm.

The Daniel Bennett Group was voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as "a mix of jazz, folk and minimalism." Daniel Bennett is joined by Koko Bermejo (drums and keyboard) and Jeff Dingler (bass). The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr. Bennett's Mind' (Manhattan Daylight Media).

Daniel Bennett is a passionate advocate for music education. Daniel Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy. Daniel Bennett has performed on Broadway and innovative musical theater productions across the world. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch at New World Stages in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call (352) 351-1606.

Comments