The Bandbox To Return With Expanded Café And Taproom In New Smyrna Beach

The BANDBOX will return in Spring 2026 with a new café and taproom location in New Smyrna Beach, marking the next phase of expansion for the Central Florida-based concept. The new nearly 3,000-square-foot venue will be located on Flagler Avenue, a short distance from the beach.

The New Smyrna Beach location, operating as BANDBOX Café & Taproom, will expand the company’s offerings to include coffee service, beer, wine, draft cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, kombucha, nitro cold brew, and CBD/THC seltzers. Food service will be provided through a partnership with DaKine Hawaiian Kitchen, featuring a menu of shareable items, Hawaiian plate lunches, poke bowls, and desserts. Additional light bites and charcuterie offerings will be available through a collaboration with Simply Cheese of Winter Park.

The space will feature a coastal, mid-century modern design inspired by the 1940s and 1950s, along with live music programming, a game room, and regularly scheduled entertainment including open mic nights, trivia, film screenings, and tasting events. The venue will also host classes and community-focused programming.

Owner Kevin Zepf said the expansion reflects changes in both consumer preferences and the broader beverage industry, noting that the new location will offer a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options to accommodate varied drinking choices.

The original BANDBOX opened in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village in 2022 as a fully spirit-free speakeasy. While that location has since closed, the company plans to open additional venues in Florida, including a Tampa location in Fall 2026 and a new Orlando location in the Mills 50 district in Fall 2027.

At the New Smyrna Beach site, coffee service will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taproom hours will vary by day, with expanded weekend hours. When the taproom is closed, outdoor walk-up coffee service and patio seating will remain available.

The New Smyrna Beach location will be situated at 216 Flagler Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

For more information on BANDBOX locations, visit https://bandbox.biz/.