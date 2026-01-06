Surfside Playhouse To Present Reimagined OUR TOWN By Thornton Wilder

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Surfside Playhouse will present Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, reimagined through a contemporary framing that introduces two modern observers to the world of Grover’s Corners.

The production will run January 9–25 at Surfside Playhouse, with performances Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., and an additional evening performance on Saturday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m.

In this staging, the ensemble remains onstage throughout the performance, constructing and deconstructing the setting in full view of the audience. The approach emphasizes the fluidity between past and present while highlighting the play’s focus on everyday moments, relationships, and shared experience.

Wilder’s structure and language remain central to the production, with the reinterpretation designed to foreground memory, observation, and the accumulation of ordinary moments that shape community and family life.

TICKETS

Performances will take place at Surfside Playhouse. Tickets are available through the Surfside Playhouse box office.