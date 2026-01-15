BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to the Broward Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Valentine's Day, Slow Burn Theatre Company invites audiences to celebrate love, friendship, and the power of music with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway phenomenon, running Friday, February 14 through Sunday, March 1 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as part of MD Now Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2025/2026 season presented by United Community Bank, with additional support from Funding Arts Broward and the Broward Cultural Division.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to one of the most influential artists in popular music history and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Before she was a chart-topping solo artist, King was writing hit songs that defined a generation, all while navigating love, loss, and self-discovery.

The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, with words and music by the legendary songwriting teams Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. The music is presented by arrangement with Sony Music Publishing, with orchestrations, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Steve Sidwell, and additional arrangements by Jason Howland. The production is masterfully directed by Slow Burn's Co-Founder Patrick Fitzwater.

"Carole King's music has inspired generations, and this show tells the story behind the songs that touched so many hearts. Valentine's is the perfect time to experience this journey of love, friendship, and unforgettable music," says Patrick Fitzwater, Director.

Starring Monet Sabel* as Carole King, the production also features Milo Alosi* as Gerry Goffin, Nick Anastasia* as Barry Mann, Lindsey Corey* as Cynthia Weil, and Michael Dean Morgan* as Don Kirshner. The talented ensemble brings to life classic moments and unforgettable music, including hits such as “You've Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up on the Roof,” “You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”

Additional cast members include Aaron Atkinson, Jerel T. Brown, Mikayla Cohen*, Maya Cuevas, Tim Davis, Gabrielle Graham*, Logan Green, Jawan Hayes, Kristi Rose Mills, Colleen Pagano, Mikayla Queeley, Jermarcus Riggings, Lovell Rose and Lillie Eliza Thomas*, who together form a dynamic ensemble that brings the music and characters of the era to life.

The production features choreography by Cat Pagano and music direction by Gio Tio, with scenic design by Nikolas Serrano and costume coordination by Rick Peña. Eric Norbury provides lighting design, Dan Donato leads sound design, and wig design is crafted by Patrick Fitzwater and technical direction comes from Timothy S. Dickey. The stage management team includes Assistant Stage Manager Jolie Rubinchik* and Production Stage Manager Wilhelm Peters*.

Performance times vary with an open captioned performance on Sunday, February 22 at 2 p.m., in which spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action takes place on stage.