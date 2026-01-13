Orlando Family Stage to Showcase Spring Shows for Young Audiences

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, Orlando Family Stage invites families to explore stories filled with heart, adventure, and imagination through a dynamic lineup of productions and participatory experiences for children of all ages. From first theatre moments for babies and toddlers to bold, story driven productions for elementary aged audiences, the season celebrates creativity, connection, and the joy of gathering together.

Spring programming continues Orlando Family Stage's Centennial celebration, marking 100 years of creating theatre that empowers young people to be brave and empathetic through quality theatrical experiences.

On Stage

February 7–22, 2026

Based on the beloved picture book by Kelly Starling Lyons and adapted for the stage by Paige Hernandez, Tiara's Hat Parade is a joyful, stylish story about self expression, resilience, and the power of family. Set in a lively hat shop filled with creativity and pride, the production celebrates Black culture, artistry, and the small acts of kindness that can lift a whole community. Commissioned by Orlando Family Stage in partnership with leading theatres for young audiences across the country, this brand new work offers families a story with heart, meaning, and inspiration.



Adapted for the Stage by Paige Hernandez. Based on the Book written by Kelly Starling Lyons. This brand-new play was commissioned by Orlando Family Stage in partnership with Children's Theatre of Charlotte, South Carolina Children's Theatre, Children's Theatre of Madison, and The Rose Theater.

February 21–March 15, 2026

A swashbuckling musical adventure packed with humor, heart, and high seas hijinks, Lilly and the Pirates follows a cautious ten year old who must face her fears to save her shipwrecked parents. Filled with clever wordplay, whimsical songs, and a lovable crew of not so fearsome pirates, this production is a celebration of curiosity, courage, and the quiet bravery it takes to do the thing you thought you could not. Adapted by John Maclay, Will Eno, and Brett Ryback, the show is also a love letter to books, libraries, and the power of story.



Book by John Maclay and Will Eno, Lyrics by John Maclay and Brett Ryback, Music by Brett Ryback. Adapted from LILLY AND THE PIRATES by Phillis Root (C) 2010 All Rights Reserved. Orchestrations and Arrangements by Brett Ryback. Orlando Family Stage Commission

Theatre for the Very Young

Orlando Family Stage continues its nationally recognized Theatre for the Very Young programming, created specifically for children ages one to five and their caregivers. These interactive, multi sensory experiences are developmentally accessible and encourage shared play, movement, and imagination.

January 24–February 22, 2026

Written by Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo, this 30 minute pirate adventure follows a treasure map across the high seas with parrots, crabs, mermaids, and plenty of surprises along the way. Designed for ages one to five, the experience invites children and caregivers to play, explore, and adventure together in a welcoming theatrical environment.

February 21–March 28, 2026

A favorite for toddlers and preschoolers, Puppet Play Day blends crafting, creative drama, and performance into one joyful hour. This spring features Peter Rabbit, where young creators make their own puppets, explore the story through movement, and enjoy a playful puppet show. Each session is led by experienced teaching artists and designed for little ones and their grown ups to experience theatre side by side.

Gentle, joyful, and designed for pre-crawlers, crawlers and new walkers, Baby and Me sessions introduce the very youngest audiences to live theatre through sensory play and caregiver connection. Each themed session offers a calm, welcoming space for early curiosity and bonding while giving parents developmentally-targed tools to bring home.



Giddyup, Baby — Jan. 17

Rhyme Time — Feb. 7

Bingo's Backyard Games — Mar. 7 & 21

Go With the Flow — Apr. 4 & 18

Little Buds, Big Hugs — May 2

Story Stroll invites families to experience storytelling through movement and imaginative play. Designed for young children and caregivers, each themed stroll brings an interactive story to life as families move through Loch Haven Park together, blending problem solving, physical activity, and shared discovery. From barnyard fun to beloved book characters, Story Stroll turns reading into an active, joyful adventure.

Barnyard Boogie — Jan. 17

Pete the Cat and His White Shoes — Feb. 7

Bluey's Backyard Adventure — Mar. 7 & 21



Just Keep Strolling — Apr. 4 & 18

Sprout, Shout, Wiggle it Out — May 2

Centennial Family Fun Days

Throughout the spring, Orlando Family Stage will host Centennial Family Fun Days, offering free or low cost activities, interactive experiences, and special events that celebrate the theatre's 100 year legacy. These days are designed to welcome new families, create shared memories, and spotlight the many ways theatre connects generations.