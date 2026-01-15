Orlando Family Stage to Celebrate Centennial with 100-Year Reunion Event

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage will welcome generations of artists, volunteers, patrons, educators, and friends back to its historic home for The 100-Year Reunion on February 3, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM ET. The free event is part of the organization's series of Centennial Celebrations and takes place on a date of deep historical significance.

February 3 marks exactly 100 years since the organization's first plays were presented on February 3, 1926, when the earliest iteration of the company staged performances at the Beacham Theatre. One hundred years later, the theatre community will gather again, this time to honor the legacy sparked on that very night.

The reunion invites anyone who has ever been part of the theatre to return and reconnect. Whether participants first knew the organization as Central Florida Civic Theatres, Orlando Repertory Theatre, or Orlando Family Stage, the evening is designed as a homecoming for every era.

Guests will enjoy food and beverages while reconnecting with old friends and meeting others who share a love for the theatre and the young people it has served for a century. Archive tables throughout the space will feature programs, photos, costume sketches, and artifacts from every decade. Attendees may spot their name in a cast list, recognize a familiar production, or rediscover a memory waiting to be shared.

The evening will also mark an important milestone in preservation. In partnership with the University of Central Florida Department of History, Orlando Family Stage's archival materials will be added to the RICHES Mosaic Interface, a digital platform dedicated to collecting and sharing the stories of Central Florida. Together with community contributions gathered during future History Harvests, this effort ensures the theatre's legacy remains accessible to students, families, researchers, and future generations.

The 100-Year Reunion is free and open to all, with advance RSVPs requested to help prepare for the celebration.

Event Details

What: 100-Year Reunion

When: February 3, 5:30–8:00 PM ET

Where: Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St. Orlando FL 32803

Cost: Free

RSVP: Required

For more information or to RSVP, visit orlandofamilystage.com