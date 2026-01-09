Ann Storck Center to Host 30th Annual ROCKIN' CELEBRITY CHEFS Event

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ann Storck Center's Celebrity Chefs Events is still rockin' after 30 years. The 30th Annual Rockin' Celeb Chefs presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is taking place on Friday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., in the Grand Ballroom.

Over 450 of South Florida's community leaders, philanthropists and influencers will get a backstage pass to tastings from over 20 of South Florida's top restaurants, breweries and bakeries – all to support the rockstars of Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fans will raise awareness, funds and “glasses” for Ann Storck Center's mission, which is throughout all its 14 programs and services to discover ability and build independence so that individuals live happier, more independent, fulfilling lives. Ann Storck Center accommodates 96 residents and serves more than 300 individuals daily through an array of critical care, learning and ability-focused programs.

From sizzling skillets to rockstar spirits, guests will enjoy food tastings from featured restaurants, including Abiaka from the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Mimi's Ravioli, Livia Bar & Grill, Bravo Peruvian Kitchen, South Bar & Grill, Howard's Market, Batch, CrepeMaker, Bob Roth's New River Groves, Tasteful Thoughts and Georgia Pig. Guests can sip, savor, and rock the night away with an open bar from Republic National Distributing Company and a custom cocktail sponsored by Tito's. Bravo's "Below Deck" Chef Anthony Iracane will host a live cooking demonstration.

Showstopper Florida Panthers Arena host Aaron “The Speaker” Shapiro, alongside Rock With U Entertainment, will command the stage and electrify the crowd.

Headlining the event is NBC's The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David, with his band. David is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose soulful sound and magnetic stage presence have made him one of the most compelling emerging artists in contemporary music. Hailing from South Florida, Adam Rose to national acclaim as the winner of The Voice Season 27, where he captivated millions with his heartfelt performances and masterful musicianship—ultimately securing back-to-back victories for coach Michael Bublé. With a voice that effortlessly blends smooth soul and gritty blues, and guitar chops honed since the age of eight, Adam channels the spirit of icons like Ray Charles, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder while bringing a sound that's distinctly his own.

Ann Storck Center's heARTS Music Therapy Department will deliver an exceptional musical performance to start the show. Bravo's Below Deck's Captain Lee will make a special appearance.

Ann Storck Center will honor VIPs Howard Usher with the Lifetime Legacy Award and Howard Adkin with the Community Leadership Award.

While hearing special stories from Ann Storck Center families, supporters will have the opportunity to “Bid for Kids” through donations and participate in a silent and live auction featuring high-end items and exceptional luxury experiences. Since its inception, Ann Storck Center's Celebrity Chefs event has raised nearly $5.9 million dollars to support Ann Storck Center.

“It's a thrill to host our 30th Annual Rockin' Celebrity Chefs event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood,” said Patricia Murphy, CEO of Ann Storck Center. “We're beyond grateful to our true headliners, our board members, donors, and restaurant partners, for helping us amplify our mission and rock the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities.”

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is located at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314.

Cocktail attire required; a touch of rock and roll flair is encouraged.

Single tickets for the 2026 event are $200 with tables for 10 discounted at $1,800. Sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are available and range from $1,000 to $35,000. Be alongside wonderful sponsors like the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, The Ben Law Firm, PLLC, Broward County Clerk of Courts, Parkshore Pharmacon and PNC Financial Services Group.

Restaurants, breweries and bakeries wishing to participate in the event, at no charge, can apply at bit.ly/Chefsignup2026.